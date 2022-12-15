According to The Mirror, there have been rumours that Putin may withdraw by the New Year due to health issues, and the discovery that the virus is affecting his presidential staff has added fuel to those rumours.

Russian president Vladimir Putin could soon enter seclusion in a bunker amid reports of a major flu outbreak which has struck many Kremlin officials, according to a report. The severe outbreak, which has been reported across the nation, has apparently entered the Kremlin and sickened Putin-related officials.

According to The Mirror, there have been rumours that Putin may withdraw by the New Year due to health issues, and the discovery that the virus is affecting his presidential staff has added fuel to those rumours.

The president and his immediate family will go to a bunker in the Ural Mountains for solitude. As winter sets in, Russia is now experiencing a severe flu and Swine flu outbreak in addition to an escalating Covid-19 infection.

For the first time in 10 years, the Russian president apparently cancelled his yearly set-piece news conference this month. The report stated that while Vladimir Putin's speech to parliament is not ruled out for this month, its cancellation may be caused by the unusual unprompted Kremlin assertion that several of his close associates are sick with the flu.

Some of his prior appearances went more than 4.5 hours, and he occasionally fielded challenging questions while using them to make fun of the West or disparage his domestic rivals.

According to the news site Novaya Gazeta Europe, Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov disclosed that “many people in the Kremlin were down with flu.”