Russian President Putin calls armed rebellion by mercenary chief 'betrayal'

This comes after mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin called for armed rebellion and reached a key Russian city with his troops. Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner private military company, has claimed that his forces had military facilities in Russia’s southern city of Rostov-on-Don under their control.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday (June 24) said those who organised and prepared the military rebellion has betrayed Moscow and will answer for it

Putin said the mutiny amounted to “a deadly threat to our statehood” and vowed “tough actions” in response. “All those who prepared the rebellion will suffer inevitable punishment. The armed forces and other government agencies have received the necessary orders,” Putin said.