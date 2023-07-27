Russian President Putin promises to provide free grain supplies to 6 African nations

The two-day Russia-Africa summit in his native St, Petersburg is being looked at as a test of his support in Africa, as Putin retains support from the continent despite global isolation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday promised to provide free grain supplies to six African countries as he opened Russia-Africa summit in Saint Petersburg.

Putin has offered to provide up to 50,000 tonnes of free grain supplies to Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Somalia, Central African Republic and Eritrea, in the coming months, according to AFP News.

The two-day summit with African nations in his native St, Petersburg is being looked at as a test of his support in Africa, as he retains support from the continent despite global isolation.

"In the coming months we will be able to ensure free supplies of 25,000 to 50,000 tonnes of grain to Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Somalia, Central African Republic and Eritrea," Putin said in a keynote address at the event.

Last week, Russia refused to extend the wartime Black Sea grain deal which allowed Ukraine to export grain to global markets including Africa, easing pressure on food prices.

The grain deal allowed Kiev to export around 33 million tonnes of grain in over a year from its ports, helping to avert shortages and keep global food prices under control.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged African summit participants to demand explanations for the delays in the grain supply that have driven poorer countries into crisis.

"They know exactly who's to blame for this current situation. My expectation would be that Russia will hear this clearly from our African partners," Blinken said during his visit to New Zealand.

Leaders from seventeen African nations including South African President Cyril Ramaphosa are expected to attend the Russia-Africa summit on Thursday and Friday.

Many nations in Asia, Africa and the Middle-East relied on the Black Sea grain deal to alleviate effects of food shortages and rising prices. These countries would be under significant pressure to tackle the challenge of poverty and poverty.