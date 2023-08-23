Russian mercenary group Wagner's chief Yevgeny Prigozhin among 10 killed in plane crash

The chief of mercenary group Wagner -- Yevgeny Prigozhin and nine other people were killed in a plane crash in Russia, according to TASS news agency. Yevgeny was on the list of passengers, on the plane, Rosaviatsia, Russia's aviation authority informed.

"An investigation has been launched into the Embraer plane crash that occurred tonight in the Tver region. According to the passenger list, among them is the name and surname of Yevgeny Prigozhin ," Rosaviatsia said, according to a report by Reuters.

TASS had also reported the death of 10 people in the private jet crash in Russia's Tver region north of Moscow. The plane that was flying from Moscow to St. Petersburg had seven passengers and three crew members onboard.

Prigozhin had tried to launch a coup against Russian President Vladimir Putin which failed.