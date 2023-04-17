English
Russian deputy PM Denis Manturov arrives in India for two-day visit

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 17, 2023 11:07:35 AM IST (Published)

"On Monday, the co-chairs of the intergovernmental Russia-India commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation will meet with the business representatives from both countries," an official statement said.

Russia's deputy prime minister Denis Manturov on Monday arrived in India on a two-day visit.

Manturov is also Russia's minister for trade and industry.
The inter-governmental commission's (IGC) plenary meeting would be held on Tuesday, after which the co-chairs would sign the final protocol of the 24th meeting.
Both sides are planning to discuss the wide range of issues on bilateral trade, economic as well as humanitarian cooperation, the statement added.
Manturov's visit to India comes in the backdrop of renewed intensity in the trade ties between both countries, especially with New Delhi's increasing procurement of discounted crude oil from Russia.
Regarding the Russia-Ukraine war, India continues to maintain that the crisis must be resolved amicably via dialogue and diplomacy.
Also Read: Banks may tighten lending rates and negate need for more Fed rate hikes: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen
Tags

Russia

X