Russia vs Ukraine war LIVE Updates: Vladimir Putin to address nation today

Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the nation on Wednesday. The address which was scheduled for Tuesday was delayed without any reason. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Putin only give up his "imperial ambitions" that risk destroying Ukraine and Russia if he recognizes he cannot win the war. "This is why we will not accept any peace dictated by Russia and this is why Ukraine must be able to fend off Russia's attack," Scholz said. The return of imperialism, with Putin's war on Ukraine, was not just a disaster for Europe but for the global, rules-based peace order, the chancellor said. He called on the UN to defend this from those who would prefer a world where the "strong rule the weak". Western allies have been competing with Russia for diplomatic influence since the Kremlin began its invasion on February 24. Scholz announced Berlin would host a conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine on October 25. Germany would help the Kyiv government with the "enormous cost of rebuilding the country", Scholz said.