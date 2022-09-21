    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Russia vs Ukraine war LIVE Updates: Vladimir Putin to address nation today

    IST (Updated)

    Summary

    Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the nation on Wednesday. The address which was scheduled for Tuesday was delayed without any reason. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Putin only give up his "imperial ambitions" that risk destroying Ukraine and Russia if he recognizes he cannot win the war. "This is why we will not accept any peace dictated by Russia and this is why Ukraine must be able to fend off Russia's attack," Scholz said. The return of imperialism, with Putin's war on Ukraine, was not just a disaster for Europe but for the global, rules-based peace order, the chancellor said. He called on the UN to defend this from those who would prefer a world where the "strong rule the weak". Western allies have been competing with Russia for diplomatic influence since the Kremlin began its invasion on February 24. Scholz announced Berlin would host a conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine on October 25. Germany would help the Kyiv government with the "enormous cost of rebuilding the country", Scholz said.

    Vladimir Putin ally says he favours formally incorporating Ukrainian regions into Russia

     

    One of Russian President Vladimir Putin's top allies said on Tuesday he favoured holding referendums in two eastern Ukrainian regions in order to formally make them part of Russia, a move that would seriously escalate Moscow's confrontation with the West. The statement by Dmitry Medvedev, a former president who is currently deputy chairman of the Security Council, marks a hardening of Russian rhetoric on Ukraine and is the strongest sign yet that the Kremlin is considering going ahead with a plan that Ukraine and the West have said would be illegal. He made his comments as Putin ponders his next steps in a nearly seven-month-old conflict that has triggered the biggest confrontation with the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis and after a battlefield defeat in northeast Ukraine.

    Putin must recognize he cannot win Ukraine war, says Olaf Scholz



    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Putin only give up his "imperial ambitions" that risk destroying Ukraine and Russia if he recognizes he cannot win the war. "This is why we will not accept any peace dictated by Russia and this is why Ukraine must be able to fend off Russia's attack," Scholz said. The return of imperialism, with Putin's war on Ukraine, was not just a disaster for Europe but for the global, rules-based peace order, the chancellor said.

    Good morning readers!

    Welcome to the live blog on Russia vs Ukraine war latest updates. Russia President Vladimir Putin will address the nation today. Catch all the live updates here.

    IST

