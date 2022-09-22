Russia vs Ukraine War Live Updates: Moscow not serious about ending war, says Zelenskyy

By CNBCTV18.com

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy demanded a special United Nations tribunal impose "just punishment" on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, including financial penalties and stripping Moscow of its veto power in the Security Council. Zelenskyy's recorded address to world leaders at the UN General Assemblycame after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia's first wartime mobilisation since World War Two. Moscow plans to conscript some 300,000 troops in an apparent escalation of its Ukraine invasion that began in February and has left thousands dead, displaced millions and reduced towns to rubble. "A crime has been committed against Ukraine, and we demand just punishment," Zelenskyy told the UN body.