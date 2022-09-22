    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Russia vs Ukraine War Live Updates: Moscow not serious about ending war, says Zelenskyy

    Moscow plans to conscript some 300,000 troops in an apparent escalation of its Ukraine invasion that began in February and has left thousands dead, displaced millions and reduced towns to rubble.

    Russia, Ukraine announce major surprise prisoner swap

    Russia and Ukraine carried out an unexpected prisoner swap, the largest since the war began and involving almost 300 people, including 10 foreigners and the commanders who led a prolonged Ukrainian defence of Mariupol earlier this year. The foreigners released included two Britons and a Moroccan who had been sentenced to death in June after being captured fighting for Ukraine. Also freed were three other Britons, two Americans, a Croatian, and a Swedish national. The timing and magnitude of the swap came as a surprise, given Russian President Vladimir Putin had announced a partial troop mobilisation earlier in the day in an apparent escalation of the conflict that began in February. Pro-Russian separatists had also said last month that the Mariupol commanders would go on trial.

    EU ministers agree to press ahead with new Russia sanctions

    European Union foreign ministers agreed on Wednesday to prepare new sanctions on Russia and increase weapons' deliveries to Kyiv after President Vladimir Putin ordered the country's first wartime mobilisation since World War Two to fight in Ukraine. The bloc's 27 foreign ministers are in New York for the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Putin's announcement - which included moves to annex swaths of Ukrainian territory and a threat to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia - showed panic and desperation.

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested that Russia's decision to mobilize some reservists showed that Moscow isn't serious about negotiating an end to its nearly seven-month-long war.

    Good morning readers!

    Welcome to the live blog on Russia vs Ukraine war live updates. We will bring to you all the latest developments related to the crisis situation, who said what and much more here.

