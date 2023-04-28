Russia using illicit network to acquire chips for drones and missiles, says top US Official

During the recent visit of US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, India and US had signed an MoU on semi conductors. Kendler said that while the details of the agreement were still being worked out, US treats India like any NATO partner when it comes to exporting emerging technologies.

A senior US government official has expressed concerns about Russia using an illicit procurement network to acquire semi conductors and components for its weapon systems. "US and 38 partner countries have cut off supplies of chips and components for Russia and Belarus. But debris recovered in Ukraine shows Russia using components in drones and missiles that were built outside Russia. We want to make sure Russia doesn't have capacity to rebuild its war machine", said US Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export Administration Thea D Rozman Kendler exclusively to CNBC-TV18.

Kendler said that US was very closely looking at the circumvention of US export controls by third countries to help Russia and that America would be taking action as per US law.

In March this year, US Secretary for Commerce Gina Raimondo and External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar had launched an India-US strategic trade dialogue to address export controls, enhance high technology commerce and facilitate technology transfers. The first meeting of the strategic trade dialogue is likely to happen in May and Kendler is in India to meet industry and government officials to prepare for the crucial meeting.

Kendler told CNBC-TV18 that this is a promising time in the US India high technology relationship. "We look at strategic trade controls as the building blocks of all our innovation. We would like US and India to work more closely on secure trade which leads to open and accessible trade", she said. Kendler added that one of her priorities was to create awareness among US and Indian companies about export exceptions that may be beneficial for trade.

In October last year, the Biden administration had imposed far reaching export controls to stop the flow of advanced semi conductors and semi conductor technology to China, so as to prevent them from developing AI tools and military weapons. "We are targeting the most advanced chips that can be used in super computers and artificial intelligence that can help China increase its military modernisation capabilities. We want to deter China from tracking minority populations", said the official.

Kendler said that the US was in touch with allies including India for multilateral acceptance of its export controls to be effective.

During the recent visit of US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, India and US had signed an MoU on semi conductors. Kendler said that while the details of the agreement were still being worked out, US treats India like any NATO partner when it comes to exporting emerging technologies.

