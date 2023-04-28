Russia using illicit network to acquire chips for drones and missiles, says top US Official

During the recent visit of US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, India and US had signed an MoU on semi conductors. Kendler said that while the details of the agreement were still being worked out, US treats India like any NATO partner when it comes to exporting emerging technologies.

A senior US government official has expressed concerns about Russia using an illicit procurement network to acquire semi conductors and components for its weapon systems. "US and 38 partner countries have cut off supplies of chips and components for Russia and Belarus. But debris recovered in Ukraine shows Russia using components in drones and missiles that were built outside Russia. We want to make sure Russia doesn't have capacity to rebuild its war machine", said US Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export Administration Thea D Rozman Kendler exclusively to CNBC-TV18.

Kendler said that US was very closely looking at the circumvention of US export controls by third countries to help Russia and that America would be taking action as per US law.

In March this year, US Secretary for Commerce Gina Raimondo and External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar had launched an India-US strategic trade dialogue to address export controls, enhance high technology commerce and facilitate technology transfers. The first meeting of the strategic trade dialogue is likely to happen in May and Kendler is in India to meet industry and government officials to prepare for the crucial meeting.