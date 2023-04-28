Breaking News
Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor resigns
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeworld NewsRussia using illicit network to acquire chips for drones and missiles, says top US Official

Russia using illicit network to acquire chips for drones and missiles, says top US Official

Russia using illicit network to acquire chips for drones and missiles, says top US Official
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Parikshit Luthra  Apr 28, 2023 6:43:35 PM IST (Published)

During the recent visit of US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, India and US had signed an MoU on semi conductors. Kendler said that while the details of the agreement were still being worked out, US treats India like any NATO partner when it comes to exporting emerging technologies.

A senior US government official has expressed concerns about Russia using an illicit procurement network to acquire semi conductors and components for its weapon systems. "US and 38 partner countries have cut off supplies of chips and components for Russia and Belarus. But debris recovered in Ukraine shows Russia using components in drones and missiles that were built outside Russia. We want to make sure Russia doesn't have capacity to rebuild its war machine", said US Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export Administration Thea D Rozman Kendler exclusively to CNBC-TV18.

Recommended Articles

View All
India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

Apr 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read


Kendler said that US was very closely looking at the circumvention of US export controls by third countries to help Russia and that America would be taking action as per US law.
In March this year, US Secretary for Commerce Gina Raimondo and External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar had launched an India-US strategic trade dialogue to address export controls, enhance high technology commerce and facilitate technology transfers. The first meeting of the strategic trade dialogue is likely to happen in May and Kendler is in India to meet industry and government officials to prepare for the crucial meeting.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X