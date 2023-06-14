Russia unveils a one-time windfall tax to raise $4 billion from oligarchs

Russia approved a draft bill to slap up to a 10 percent one-off windfall tax on large Russian companies to raise an estimated $3.6 billion, the country's finance ministry announced.
Russia is gearing up to levy a one-time windfall tax on large Russian companies and their oligarch owners as it feels the pinch from 15 months long war in Ukraine.
Russia approved a draft bill to slap up to a 10 percent one-off windfall tax on large Russian companies to raise an estimated 300 billion rubles ($3.6 billion), the country's finance ministry announced.
The proposed levy will be applicable to Russian groups making profits of more than Rbs 1 billion a year since 2021 to pay.
"They understand that they had huge windfall profits for 2021 and 2022, simply massive, bigger than the budget," said Andrei Belousov, the first deputy prime minister. "I have a lot of respect . Many of them are true patriots, no matter what people say about them. They identify very closely with the country."
However, Financial Times cited one senior cabinet official who claimed the idea for the levy had come from the companies themselves as they argue their “gigantic” profits needed to be properly taxed.
The move is part of a series of measures to shore up Russia's coffers after falling oil revenues under waves of US and Western sanctions and a surge in war-related defence spending.
