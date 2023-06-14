CNBC TV18
Russia unveils a one-time windfall tax to raise $4 billion from oligarchs

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 14, 2023 5:14:01 PM IST (Updated)

Russia approved a draft bill to slap up to a 10 percent one-off windfall tax on large Russian companies to raise an estimated $3.6 billion, the country's finance ministry announced.

Russia is gearing up to levy a one-time windfall tax on large Russian companies and their oligarch owners as it feels the pinch from 15 months long war in Ukraine.

Russia approved a draft bill to slap up to a 10 percent one-off windfall tax on large Russian companies to raise an estimated 300 billion rubles ($3.6 billion), the country's finance ministry announced.
The proposed levy will be applicable to Russian groups making profits of more than Rbs 1 billion a year since 2021 to pay.
