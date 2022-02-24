Russia-Ukraine War: World condemns Russia’s attack; Biden says 'will respond in a united and decisive way'

Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now.— Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 24, 2022
Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way.The world will hold Russia accountable.— President Biden (@POTUS) February 24, 2022
I strongly condemn the appalling, unprovoked attack President Putin has launched on the people of Ukraine.We stand with Ukraine and we will work with our international partners to respond to this terrible act of agression.— Liz Truss (@trussliz) February 24, 2022
Under the present circumstances, I must change my appeal:President Putin, in the name of humanity, bring your troops back to Russia.This conflict must stop now.— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) February 24, 2022
I strongly condemn #Russia’s reckless attack on #Ukraine, which puts at risk countless civilian lives. This is a grave breach of international law & a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security. #NATO Allies will meet to address Russia’s renewed aggression. https://t.co/FPpyuzmUXD— Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) February 24, 2022