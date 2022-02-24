Russia-Ukraine War: World condemns Russia’s attack; Biden says 'will respond in a united and decisive way'

Explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and other parts of the country soon after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in the neighbouring country on Thursday, media reports said.

After weeks of intense diplomacy, the US, UK and their allies imposed a number of economic sanctions on Russia and said more would follow if it invaded Ukraine. However, the sanctions did not deter Putin who had massed around 200,000 troops along the borders of Ukraine

In a surprise television announcement around 6:00 am in Moscow, Putin said, "I have made the decision of a military operation" in Ukraine

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said “full-scale invasion” of Ukraine was underway and that peaceful Ukrainian cities were under strike.

“This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now.”

Confirming the attack on Ukraine, the country’s Deputy Interior Minister, Anton Gerashchenko, said missiles have hit military headquarters, airports, military warehouses, near Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnieper.

“From this day, there is a new geopolitical reality in the world,” Gerashchenko said in a statement posted on his official Facebook page.

Condemning the attack, US President Joe Biden said the world would hold Russia alone responsible for the death and destruction brought about by the attack.

“The United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way,” the President tweeted.

Biden will later address the US public and outline the "consequences" of the attack for Russia.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss also sent a message on Twitter condemning the act and calling it an “appalling, unprovoked attack”.

“We stand with Ukraine and we will work with our international partners to respond to this terrible act of aggression,” the Foreign Secretary said.

Soon after the attack, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to the Russian President to stop the offensive.

“In the name of humanity, bring your troops back to Russia. This conflict must stop now,” Guterres said in a tweet.

NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said Russia’s reckless attack would put countless civilian lives at risk.

“This is a grave breach of international law & a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security,” Stoltenberg said.

He said NATO allies would conduct a meeting soon to tackle the consequences of Moscow's "aggressive actions".