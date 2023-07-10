CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeworld NewsBanned in over 100 countries, what are the deadly cluster bombs US will supply to Ukraine?

Banned in over 100 countries, what are the deadly cluster bombs US will supply to Ukraine?

Banned in over 100 countries, what are the deadly cluster bombs US will supply to Ukraine?
Read Time4 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By News18.com  Jul 10, 2023 10:15:06 AM IST (Published)

Cluster bombs have been banned by over 100 countries due to the significant risk they pose to civilian populations. These munitions release multiple smaller bomblets that can cause indiscriminate casualties over a wide area. These bombs have been criticised for their high failure or dud rate, leaving unexploded bomblets that can remain dangerous for years and detonate unpredictably.

The decision of the United States to supply Ukraine with cluster bombs has raised concerns among several US allies. The UK, Canada, New Zealand, and Spain have expressed their opposition to the use of these weapons, as per a report by BBC News.

Cluster bombs have been banned by over 100 countries due to the significant risk they pose to civilian populations. These munitions release multiple smaller bomblets that can cause indiscriminate casualties over a wide area, the report explains, adding that these cluster bombs have been criticised for their high failure or dud rate, leaving unexploded bomblets that can remain dangerous for years and detonate unpredictably.
President Joe Biden confirmed the decision to send cluster bombs to Ukraine as part of a military aid package worth $800 million. He stated that he had discussed the matter with allies but acknowledged that it was a difficult decision, emphasising the Ukrainian need for ammunition.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X