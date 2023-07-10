Banned in over 100 countries, what are the deadly cluster bombs US will supply to Ukraine?

Cluster bombs have been banned by over 100 countries due to the significant risk they pose to civilian populations. These munitions release multiple smaller bomblets that can cause indiscriminate casualties over a wide area. These bombs have been criticised for their high failure or dud rate, leaving unexploded bomblets that can remain dangerous for years and detonate unpredictably.

The decision of the United States to supply Ukraine with cluster bombs has raised concerns among several US allies. The UK, Canada, New Zealand, and Spain have expressed their opposition to the use of these weapons, as per a report by BBC News.

Cluster bombs have been banned by over 100 countries due to the significant risk they pose to civilian populations. These munitions release multiple smaller bomblets that can cause indiscriminate casualties over a wide area, the report explains, adding that these cluster bombs have been criticised for their high failure or dud rate, leaving unexploded bomblets that can remain dangerous for years and detonate unpredictably.

President Joe Biden confirmed the decision to send cluster bombs to Ukraine as part of a military aid package worth $800 million. He stated that he had discussed the matter with allies but acknowledged that it was a difficult decision, emphasising the Ukrainian need for ammunition.