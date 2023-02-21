Vladimir Putin says Russia's economy overcame all the risks, unemployment rate at record low

"We did everything possible to resolve the Donbas problem peacefully, and we were patient in our negotiations. However, behind our backs, a completely different scenario was being prepared," Putin said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin began his state of the nation address by reiterating his attack on the West and Ukraine. He accused the West of starting the war and said "Russia is using force to stop it". He further alleged that the "West has suppressed media and is blocking investigations into corruption in their countries". Putin's speech comes just ahead of the first anniversary of Moscow's offensive in Ukraine.

Putin said that the responsibility for escalation in Ukraine lies with western elites. "It is impossible to defeat Russia on the battlefield. The existence of our country is at stake and the West is trying to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia," he said.

"Ukraine and Donbas have become a symbol of total lies," Putin said while accusing the West of withdrawing from "fundamental agreements" and giving "hypocritical statements" as well as expanding Nato and "covering us with an umbrella".

"I want to repeat: it is them who are culpable for the war, and we are using force to stop it," Putin said as the audience applauded.

He added that the west is trying to turn a local conflict into a global conflict. He claimed the Ukrainian people had become “hostages of their western masters” who occupied the country in political, economic and military terms.

"Russia a patient negotiator"

Putin alleged that Ukraine's next goal was to strike Crimea and Sevastopol. "We are in a difficult time", he said, adding that Russia "did everything possible to resolve the Donbas problem peacefully".

"We were patient in our negotiations. However, behind our backs, a completely different scenario was being prepared, Putin said while hitting out Ukraine. "They (the West) were just playing for time, closing their eyes to political assassinations, mistreatment of believers," he said.

"We remember Ukraine's attempts to acquire nuclear weapons...Only the US has a large number of military bases globally," he added.

Special attention to the soldiers and veterans

In his speech, Putin gave special attention to the soldiers and veterans of the nation. He announced: "Every veteran should have own personal social worker or coordinator who will solve all the problems in real time, We should make sure that this foundation is operational".

Putin had earlier announce partial mobilisation of troops amid the Ukraine invasion, urging its citizens to fight for the country in war-hit region. "Russia will decide the tasks of the special military operation step by step," the president said.

The Russian president also thanked “military journalists” who, he said, are “risking their lives to tell the truth to the whole world". He praised mothers, wives, doctors, nurses, railway workers, engineers, agricultural workers for their role in helping the war effort.

'Russia's economy overcame all the risks'

"We have decreased unemployment even against all the difficulties. Comparing the unemployment rate with pre-pandemic level, Putin said, "Now, it's 3.7 percent, that the record low number...The economy of Russia overcome the risks it has."