Russia-Ukraine war: UN reports at least 536 civilian casualties

Profile image
By Reuters  IST (Published)
At least 136 civilians have been killed, including 13 children, and 400 have been injured since Russia invaded Ukraine last week, a United Nations agency said on Tuesday.

At least 136 civilians have been killed, including 13 children, and 400 have been injured since Russia invaded Ukraine last week, a United Nations agency said on Tuesday.
”The real toll is likely to be much higher,” Liz Throssell, a spokesperson for the UN human rights office (OHCHR), told a briefing, adding that 253 of the casualties were in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions in eastern Ukraine.
The UN World Food Programme is scaling up activities in Ukraine so that it can support up to 31 lakh people, WFP spokesperson Tomson Phiri said, adding: ”Food supplies are running low.”
