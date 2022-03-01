Ukrainian oligarchs stand by the country in face of Russian invasion

At a time when the Ukrainians have taken up arms in the face of the Russian invasion, Ukrainian oligarchs, who earlier had troubled relations with President Volodymyr Zelensky, have come together to defend the country.

Former President Petro Poroshenko, an oligarch himself, set aside his differences with the government and met Zelensky on February 23 with fellow billionaires. Soon he was spotted on the streets of central Kyiv with a Kalashnikov rifle, an interview with CNN revealed.

A lot to lose

Ukrainian oligarchs have much to lose in the ongoing war. According to American news publication Foreign Policy, large- and medium-sized businesses of Ukraine account for 73 percent of the country’s GDP, most of which are controlled by a small group of oligarchs. Oligarchs in Ukraine were not in cohesion with the government after Zelensky was voted to power in 2019 on vows to fight the country’s billionaires.

However, during the COVID-19 pandemic Zelensky reached out to the oligarchs for assistance who were prompt in providing financial assistance, masks, tests, new ambulances, and ventilators for hospitals.

They have returned

In the face of the war with Russia, some Ukrainian billionaires were believed to have left the country initially.

On February 14, the Ukrainskaya Pravda news website reported that at least 20 chartered flights had departed from Kyiv a day earlier, which was more than any other time in the last six years. Rinat Akhmetov and Viktor Pinchuk, the country’s two richest men, were said to have left the country along with shipping magnate Andrei Stavnitser and agricultural tycoon Vadim Nesterenko.

However, they have all returned to show their support for Ukraine soon after Russian President announced military operations in the country after declaring two eastern Ukrainian provinces as independent.

“They realised that Putin presents a clear threat to all of Ukraine, and their assets as well,” Forbes quoted Taras Berezovets, a Ukrainian political analyst and TV host, as saying.

In the February 23 meeting with Zelensky, the Ukrainian tycoons declared their readiness to help with funding the Ukrainian military and produce weapons in their industrial assets.

Akhmetov promises more investments

Two Ukrainian billionaires Rinat Akhmetov and Vadim Novinsky are also said to have visited the port city of Mariupol in Ukraine’s east in the frontline of war to tell employees of the mining and steel-making company Metinvest Group that they were going to get a salary hike, Forbes reported.

Donetsk-born Rinat Akhmetov also announced a $1-billon investment in Metinvest’s steel facilities and committed to the development of Ukraine’s private sector technical university, Metinvest Polytechnic, to be built in Mariupol.

“We believe in Mariupol, we believe in Ukraine,” Akhmetov, who is the country’s richest person, said.

On February 22, Akhmetov said his holding company SCM would pay advance taxes of 1 billion Ukrainian hryvnia ($34 million) to help the government.

“Everyone must do everything in their power to strengthen the country,” Forbes quoted Akhmetov as saying in a statement to Interfax-Ukraine.

Novinsky proposes negotiations

Vadim Novinsky, a pro-Russian Ukraine oligarch, proposed negotiations with Russia in a draft resolution to the Ukrainian Parliament on February 21. The resolution sought to prevent further escalation of war.

Earlier, Novinsky had said there would be no Russian takeover of Ukraine, but changed his stance when Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale attack.

“He understood the danger of Putin's regime, so he behaved like a Ukrainian patriot recently," Berezovets told Forbes.

Vadim Novinsky owns Ukraine's Smart Holding Group with partner Andrei Klyamko. Smart Holding holds a 24 percent stake in Akhmetov's Metinvest.

Pinchuk hosts lunch

Pinchuk is the founder of steel products maker Interpipe. During Russia’s invasion of Crimea in 2014, Pinchuk suffered heavy losses in business. According to the Forbes report, Pinchuk has a large art collection and significant exposure in the real estate sector in the West. At a lunch hosted by the Ukrainian billionaire on February 19 at the Munich Security Conference, Pinchuk told the conference’s attendees that the citizens of Ukraine were prepared to fight the war, although they believe it would not happen. “We count on Europe and the West’s strong and full support. We hope you feel your responsibility,” Pinchuk said.

Kolomoyskyy is silent

Kolomoyskyy is an oil baron who had funded the volunteer military battalions in 2014 to fight the Russian troops. The pro-West billionaire later changed allegiance to Russia. He has since been involved in a number of court cases in Ukraine, the US and the UK over corruptions charges and financial misconduct. Once deemed as one of the most powerful oligarchs in Ukraine, Kolomoyskyy seemed to have remained quiet about the Russian invasion of Ukraine. "Nobody knows what Kolomoyskyy is doing these days," Berezovets said.

Poroshenko on patrol

Porshenko is popular as the “chocolate king” in Ukraine after he founded Roshen, the largest confectionery group in the country. Poroshenko has been one of the fiercest critics of Russia since he was elected president in 2014, the year Russian troops invaded Crimea. He lost the elections in 2019 to Zelensky and faced a number of charges in the country. However, all charges against him were put on hold after his meeting with Zelensky on February 23.

A CNN video posted on February 25 soon went viral, showing Poroshenko standing with civilian defence forces in the streets of central Kyiv with a Kalashnikov rifle.

On being asked how long he thought Ukraine could hold up against the Russian invasion, Poroshenko took a moment and said "Forever".

Follow Russia-Ukraine war latest updates on CNBCTV18.com's blog