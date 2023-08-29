CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
chandrayaan
chandrayaan

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeworld NewsUkraine claims more gains along southern frontline

Ukraine claims more gains along southern frontline

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 29, 2023 8:39:27 AM IST (Published)

1 Min Read
Ukraine claims more gains along southern frontline
Ukraine's deputy defense minister Hanna Maliar has claimed that Ukrainian forces appeared to be making further advances along the southern frontline, near the village of Robotyne. However, Maliar added "the enemy is throwing all its forces at these areas in order not to surrender the occupied positions". Her comments came as Ukrainian soldiers detailed the challenges in trying to push further south.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

RussiaRussia-Ukraine warUkraine

Recommended Articles

View All
US accuses Russia of intimidation after ex-consulate worker charged with spying

US accuses Russia of intimidation after ex-consulate worker charged with spying

Aug 29, 2023 IST2 Min Read

US judge set to decertify Google Play class action

US judge set to decertify Google Play class action

Aug 29, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Earthquake and aftershocks rock Indonesia's Bali and Java islands

Earthquake and aftershocks rock Indonesia's Bali and Java islands

Aug 29, 2023 IST2 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X