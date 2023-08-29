Ukraine claims more gains along southern frontline

1 Min Read
Ukraine's deputy defense minister Hanna Maliar has claimed that Ukrainian forces appeared to be making further advances along the southern frontline, near the village of Robotyne. However, Maliar added "the enemy is throwing all its forces at these areas in order not to surrender the occupied positions". Her comments came as Ukrainian soldiers detailed the challenges in trying to push further south.
