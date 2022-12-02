While harrowing details of attacks, shellings and destructions in Russia and Ukraine are out in open, there has been uncertainty over the number of those killed, injured or fled in these two nations since the invasion. Here's a compilation of what official tallies and reports claim on the death and refugee figures.

Wars claim soldiers and the Russia-Ukraine war is no different. Moreover, millions have had to flee not just Ukraine, but adjoining areas of Russia. While Ukrainians are trying to escape missile attacks and shellings, Russians are reportedly fleeing with also the aim of defying the "partial mobilisation" of troops announced by President Vladimir Putin in September.

While harrowing details of attacks, shellings and destructions in Ukraine and Russia are widely covered, there has been uncertainty over the number of those killed, injured or fled in these two nations. Of and on, there have been reports crunching these numbers but any official confirmation on those becomes difficult with Russia mostly remaining silent on figures. Even when there are official numbers, it is feared that the tally might have been more than that reported.

As this debate over death figures continues, here's what has been reported so far:

Total deaths among Ukraine soldiers

Ukraine released its official figures on December 1. The country's armed forces have lost somewhere between 10,000 and 13,000 soldiers so far in the war against Russia, said presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak. He reportedly told a Ukrainian television network, "We have official figures from the general staff, we have official figures from the top command, and they amount to (between) 10,000 and 12,500 to 13,000 killed."

(Credit: Reuters) (Credit: Reuters)

Last month, one of America's top generals had estimated that over 1,00,000 soldiers had been killed or wounded on each side - Ukraine and Russia.

Total deaths among Russian soldiers

On Russian soldier casualties, Ukraine claimed on December 1 that its forces has managed to kill 89,440 Russian soldiers since the invasion.

(Credit: @MFA_Ukraine) (Credit: @MFA_Ukraine)

Russia, on the other hand, had last publicly disclosed its losses on September 21, saying 5,937 soldiers had been killed. That number is far below most international estimates, Reuters reported.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's advisor Oleksiy Arestovych said on November 30 the Russian death toll was around seven times that of Ukraine's. However, top US general Mark Milley had said Kyiv's armed forces "probably" suffered casualties similar to that of Moscow's military.

How many have fled Ukraine and Russia

As per data reported by United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), around 15.8 million have crossed the border from Ukraine to other countries since February 24, 2022. As many as 7.9 million individual refugees from Ukraine have been recorded across Europe, according to the UNHCR data

People charge their electronic devices at a railway station after Russia's military retreat from Kherson (Reuters) People charge their electronic devices at a railway station after Russia's military retreat from Kherson (Reuters)

In Russia, several reports citing a Kremlin source had claimed that around 7,00,000 people might have fled Russia since Putin's announcement about the mobilisation. Russia, meanwhile, denied these reports.

This war waged by Putin in Ukraine seems to have no end anytime soon. While there have been prisoner swaps between the two nations, there have also been claims about Ukraine soldiers "executing" Russian troops in confinement. This is in connection with the allegations raised by Moscow about a video allegedly showing Russian troops trying to surrender and then being shot.

Recently, Putin met a group of mothers whose sons had lost lives during the fight in Ukraine. He assured them that their son had not died in vain. "I would like you to know that, that I personally, and the whole leadership of the country - we share your pain," he was quoted by Reuters as saying.