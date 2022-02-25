0

Russia-Ukraine war: Russian troops push toward Ukrainian capital

Profile image
By PTI  IST (Published)
Russian troops entered the city of Sumy near the border with Russia that sits on a highway leading to Kyiv.

Russia-Ukraine war: Russian troops push toward Ukrainian capital
As Russian troops continued pressing their offensive Friday, intense fighting also raged in the country’s east. Russian troops entered the city of Sumy near the border with Russia that sits on a highway leading to Kyiv from the east. The regional governor, Dmytro Zhivitsky, said Ukrainian forces fought Russian troops in the city overnight, but other Russian convoys kept rolling west toward the Ukrainian capital.
Military vehicles from Sumy are moving toward Kyiv, Zhivitsky said. Much equipment has passed through and is heading directly to the west. Zhivitsky added that another northeastern city, Konotop, was also sieged. He urged residents of the region to fight the Russian forces.
 
