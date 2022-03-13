Russia-Ukraine war: Pope Francis decries killing of children, civilians

Pope Francis has decried the barbarianism of the killing of children and other defenceless civilians in Ukraine and pleaded for a stop to the attacks before cities are reduced to cemeteries.

In some of his strongest denunciations yet of the war in Ukraine, and an apparent reference to Russia, which invaded Ukraine on February 24, the pontiff said that there are no strategic reasons that hold up in the face of such armed aggression.

Francis told about 25,000 people gathered in St. Peter's Square for his customary Sunday noon appearance that Mariupol, the southern Ukrainian city which bears the name of the Virgin Mary, has become a city martyred by the heartbreaking war that is devastating Ukraine. In the name of God, I ask: Stop this massacre,' Francis said, sparking applause from the pilgrims, tourists and Romans, some of whom held Ukrainian flags, in the square.

Francis prayed for an end to the bombings and other attacks and for ensuring that humanitarian corridors are safe and secure.

Over in Turkey, the country's foreign minister has said that his country is trying to evacuate the Turkish citizens who were sheltering in a mosque in Mariupol.

Russian shells hit near the Sultan Suleiman Mosque on Saturday. Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said the mosque had not been damaged and they had made contact with the Turkish nationals through satellite phones. He did not specify the number of people sheltering there.

The Ukrainian Embassy in Ankara said Saturday 89 Turks, including 34 children, were at the mosque. The minister said he spoke with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, to ask for his support for a humanitarian evacuation corridor in Mariupol. Buses were ready for their evacuation Saturday but had not been able to enter the city because of clashes. Efforts continued Sunday.

Cavusoglu said 489 Turkish citizens had been evacuated Saturday from places where clashes continued, including Kherson and Kharkiv.

Israel's foreign minister too has condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, calling on Moscow to halt its attacks and end the conflict.

Yair Lapid's criticism on Sunday is among the strongest that has come from Israeli officials since the war began. His remarks set him apart from Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who has stopped short of condemning Russia. Israel has walked a fine line in its response to the crisis. Bennett has voiced support for the Ukrainian people and the country has sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine. But Israel relies on Russia for security coordination in Syria, where Russia has a military presence and where Israeli aircraft have frequently struck enemy targets over recent years. Bennett has been attempting to mediate between the Kremlin and Ukraine. Lapid made his remarks in Bucharest, Romania, where he met his Romanian counterpart.

The office of Ukraine's Prosecutor General has said that a total of 85 children have been killed since the start of the Russian offensive in Ukraine.

More than 100 more have been wounded, the office said. Officials also said that bombings and shelling have damaged 369 educational facilities in the country, 57 of which have been completely destroyed.

At least nine people were killed and 57 wounded when a Russian airstrike hit a military training base in western Ukraine close to the Polish border, a local official said Sunday.

The governor of the Lviv region, Maksym Kozytskyi, said that the Russian forces fired more than 30 cruise missiles at the Yavoriv military range, located 30 kilometres (19 miles) northwest of the city of Lviv and 35 kilometres (22 miles) from Ukraine's border with Poland. The assault brought the war closer to the border with Poland. A senior Russian diplomat has warned that Moscow considered foreign shipments of military equipment to Ukraine legitimate targets.

The United States and NATO have regularly sent instructors to the range, also known as the International Peacekeeping and Security Center, to train Ukrainian military personnel. The facility has also hosted international NATO drills. Russian fighters also fired at the airport in Ivano-Frankivsk, a city in western Ukraine located 250 kilometres (155.34 miles) from Ukraine's border with Slovakia and Hungary.

In Romania, a widow fleeing the war in Ukraine with her teenage son has described the harrowing scenes they witnessed during their days-long journey from their bombed hometown of Chernihiv in north Ukraine. The 44-year-old Elena Yurchuk worked as a nurse at a local hospital she says no longer exists. She says, Our city is under siege and we barely escaped.

She said that people in cars were blown up by mines, a car with children and a young family was blown up literally behind us. Yurchuk described Chernihiv as a ghost town with no electricity when they left. After reaching Suceava in north Romania, she's unsure where they'll go next. They have earmarked Germany as a final destination, where she hopes to find work caring for the elderly.

"I don't know the language, it will be difficult for me," she added. Further, she said that a lot of refugees have already arrived, saying, she understood that no one needs them.

She said that her house was in the centre next to a hotel that was bombed in an airstrike, adding, she did not know if she had a home anymore or not.

In Rome, Italian state radio says a bus carrying about 50 refugees from Ukraine has overturned on a major highway in northern Italy, killing a passenger and injuring several others, none of them seriously.

RAI radio said one woman died and the rest of those aboard the bus were safely evacuated after the accident early Sunday near the town of Forli'. It wasn't immediately clear where the bus was headed. Some 35,000 Ukrainian refugees who fled the war have entered Italy, most of them through its northeastern border with Slovenia. Forli' is in the region of Emilia-Romagna, which borders the Adriatic Sea and which so far has taken in some 7,000 refugees. The accident is under investigation.

