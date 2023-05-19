While PM Modi already left for Japan early Thursday to join the G7 meeting, Zelenskyy is expected to arrive in Hiroshima on Saturday. This is the first time both leaders will be meeting in person since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out in February last year.
While Modi left for Japan early Thursday for the G7 meeting, Zelenskyy is expected to arrive in Hiroshima on Saturday, News18 reported.
The significance of the meeting
Former diplomat KP Fabian told CNN-News18 that the PM Modi-Zelenskyy meet "profoundly increases the stature of India as a country which can actually negotiate and create dispute settlement mechanism which is better and more effective...India seems to not have any ulterior motive".
He added that India will stand firm on its issues, as well as Indo-Russia relations (India buying Russian oil). "There cannot be compromise from just one side (Russia) ... India's interest will not be compromised even when India tries to being the war to a end," he said.
After the EU Foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called for action against Indian refined products from Russian crude, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar defended India's move. He said, "Russian crude is substantially transformed in a third country and not treated as Russian anymore."
Earlier this year, Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova had visited India and urged India to support Ukraine’s ‘peace plan’.
In December last year, PM Modi spoke with Zelenskyy, who sought India’s support on the 10-point “peace formula” he had proposed on his US visit that month. This was the fourth telephone conversation between Modi and Zelenskyy since February 24 when Russia invaded Ukraine, the Indian Express had reported.
On several occasions, India has urged both Russia and Ukraine to return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy in bid to restore peace and stability in war-hit Ukraine,
PM Modi had in September 2022 met Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. He told Putin that it is “not an era of war” — a statement which resonated with global leaders.
G7 Summit to focus on Russia-Ukraine war
Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) are expected to discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The G7 leaders are expected to display unity in support of Ukraine, discussing possible military assistance, political backing, and financial aid.
They are poised to use the summit to announce tightened sanctions on Russia and debate strategy on a more than year-long conflict that shows no sign of easing.
The United Kingdom (UK) already announced plans to ban Russian diamonds and imports of metals from Russia including copper, aluminium and nickel in support for Ukraine, the British government said in a statement.
