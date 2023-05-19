English
Modi to meet Zelenskyy in Hiroshima, first meeting since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out

By CNBCTV18.com May 19, 2023 4:08:50 PM IST (Published)

While PM Modi already left for Japan early Thursday to join the G7 meeting, Zelenskyy is expected to arrive in Hiroshima on Saturday. This is the first time both leaders will be meeting in person since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out in February last year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to meet Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Hiroshima on the sidelines of the G7 Summit on Thursday. This is the first time both leaders will be meeting in person since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out in February last year.

While Modi left for Japan early Thursday for the G7 meeting, Zelenskyy is expected to arrive in Hiroshima on Saturday, News18 reported.
The significance of the meeting
Former diplomat KP Fabian told CNN-News18 that the PM Modi-Zelenskyy meet "profoundly increases the stature of India as a country which can actually negotiate and create dispute settlement mechanism which is better and more effective...India seems to not have any ulterior motive".
