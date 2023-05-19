While PM Modi already left for Japan early Thursday to join the G7 meeting, Zelenskyy is expected to arrive in Hiroshima on Saturday. This is the first time both leaders will be meeting in person since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out in February last year.

While Modi left for Japan early Thursday for the G7 meeting, Zelenskyy is expected to arrive in Hiroshima on Saturday, News18 reported.

The significance of the meeting

Former diplomat KP Fabian told CNN-News18 that the PM Modi-Zelenskyy meet "profoundly increases the stature of India as a country which can actually negotiate and create dispute settlement mechanism which is better and more effective...India seems to not have any ulterior motive".