Russia-Ukraine War: PM Modi speaks to Putin, seeks assurances on safety of Indians in Ukraine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday night urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the military conflict with Ukraine and called for an immediate cessation of violence. During a phone call, Modi called for concerted efforts from all sides to return to the Parth of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue, a press release from the Prime Minister's Office stated.

The release stated that the Prime Minister also "sensitised the Russian President about India's concerns regarding the safety of the Indian citizens in Ukraine, especially that of students, and conveyed that India attaches the highest priority to their safe exit and return to" India.

As per the press release, both leaders agreed that their officials and diplomatic teams would continue to maintaining regular contact on issues of topical interest.