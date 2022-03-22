Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Ukraine's military said on Tuesday residents should brace for more indiscriminate Russian shelling of critical infrastructure, as U.S. President Joe Biden issued one of his strongest warnings yet that Moscow is considering using chemical weapons. Russian troops have failed to capture any major Ukrainian city more than four weeks into their invasion, and increasingly are resorting to causing massive destruction to residential areas using air strikes, long-range missiles and artillery. The southern port of Mariupol has become a focal point of Russia's assault and lies largely in ruins with bodies lying on the streets, but attacks were also reported to have intensified on the second city Kharkiv on Monday. Track all the developments around the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war with CNBC-TV18's live blog
Ammonia leak contaminates area in East Ukraine's Sumy
An ammonia leak at a chemical plant in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy has contaminated an area with a radius of more than 5 kilometers, officials said early Monday. Sumy regional governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyy didn’t say what caused the leak. The Sumykhimprom plant is on the eastern outskirts of the city, which has a population of about 263,000 and has been regularly shelled by Russian troops in recent weeks. Authorities urged people in Sumy to breathe through gauze bandages soaked in citric acid.
Ukrainian President Zelensky renews offer of talks with Russian President Putin
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky renewed an offer of direct peace talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin late Monday, declaring the status of disputed territories could be up for debate and a possible referendum. Zelensky told local media that he was ready to meet Putin “in any format” to discuss ending the almost one-month-old war that has shattered several Ukrainian cities. Zelensky said even the status of Russian-occupied Crimea and Russian-backed statelets in Donbas was up for debate.
Japan protests Russian halt to World War Two peace treaty talks
Japan reacted angrily on Tuesday after Russia withdrew from peace treaty talks with Japan and froze joint economic projects related to the disputed Kuril islands because of sanctions imposed by Tokyo over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Russia and Japan have still not formally ended World War Two hostilities because of the standoff over islands just off Japan's northernmost island of Hokkaido, known in Russia as the Kurils and in Japan as the Northern Territories. The islands were seized by the Soviet Union at the end of World War Two.
Biden: Prepare for cyber attacks by Russia
Biden also told businesses to be alert for possible cyber attacks by Russia. "It's part of Russia's playbook," he said in a statement. Washington and its allies have previously accused Russia of spreading an unproven claim that Ukraine had a biological weapons programme as a possible prelude to using such weapons itself, but Biden's remarks on Monday were some of his strongest yet on the subject. (Source: Reuters)
Biden: Putin's back is against the wall and now he's raising false flags
Without citing evidence, Biden said Russia's false accusations that Kyiv had biological and chemical weapons illustrated that President Vladimir Putin was considering using them himself. Putin's "back is against the wall and now he's talking about new false flags he's setting up including, asserting that we in America have biological as well as chemical weapons in Europe, simply not true," Biden said at a Business Roundtable event. "They are also suggesting that Ukraine has biological and chemical weapons in Ukraine. That's a clear sign he's considering using both of those." (Source: Reuters)
Biden says Russia is considering using chemical, biological weapons in Ukraine
Russian troops forced out of Kyiv suburb: Ukrainian army
The Ukrainian army said it forced Russian troops out of Makariv, a strategically important Kyiv suburb, after a fierce battle. That prevents Russian forces from encircling the capital from the northwest, the Defence Ministry said.
UNGA Emergency Special Session on Ukraine to resume on Mar 23
The Emergency Special Session of the UN General Assembly on Ukraine will resume on Wednesday after 22 member states, including France, the UK and the US, wrote to the President of the 193-member UN body, Abdulla Shahid, to convene the meeting. The UN General Assembly, the most representative body of the United Nations, had on February 28 convened the rare emergency session on Russia's aggression against Ukraine.
“Very large” gaps remain between Russia-Ukraine: Israel’s PM Naftali Bennett
Israel’s PM Naftali Bennett said that while there have been advances in ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine, “very large” gaps remain between the two sides. Bennett, who has acted as an intermediary between the two warring countries in recent weeks, said that Israel “will continue — together with other friends in the world — to try and bridge the gap and bring an end to the war. ”
Ukrainian troops liberate Makariv
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on March 21 that “the Ukrainian flag was raised over the town of Makariv” and Russian forces have been pushed back. Makariv is located 60 kilometres west from Kyiv.
Russia-Ukraine War Live: UN records 2,421 civilian casualties
From 24 Feb—20 March, we recorded 2,421 civilian casualties in the context of Russia’s armed attack against Ukraine: 925 killed, including 75 children; 1,496 injured, including 99 children, mostly caused by shelling & airstrikes. The actual toll is much higher.
Ukraine's military said on Tuesday residents should brace for more indiscriminate Russian shelling of critical infrastructure, as US President Joe Biden issued one of his strongest warnings yet that Moscow is considering using chemical weapons. Russian troops have failed to capture any major Ukrainian city more than four weeks into their invasion, and increasingly are resorting to causing massive destruction to residential areas using air strikes, long-range missiles and artillery.
The southern port of Mariupol has become a focal point of Russia's assault and lies largely in ruins with bodies lying on the streets, but attacks were also reported to have intensified on the second city Kharkiv on Monday.
Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready to discuss deal
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late Monday he was prepared to discuss a commitment from Ukraine not to seek Nato membership in exchange for a ceasefire, the withdrawal of Russian troops and a guarantee of Ukraine's security. He also repeated his call for direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
EU split on Russia oil sanctions, mulls other steps
The European Union's foreign ministers disagreed on Monday on whether and how to slap sanctions on Russia's lucrative energy sector over its invasion of Ukraine, with Germany saying the bloc was too dependent on Russian oil to decide an embargo. The EU and allies have already imposed hefty measures against Russia, including freezing its central bank's assets.
Russia's siege and bombardment of Mariupol port, which EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called "a massive war crime", is increasing pressure for action. But targeting Russian energy exports, as the United States and Britain have done, is a divisive choice for the 27-nation EU, which relies on Russia for 40 percent of its gas.
Pentagon says it will help gather evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine
The Pentagon on Monday accused Russian forces of committing war crimes in Ukraine and said it would help gather evidence of them, as it accused the Kremlin of carrying out indiscriminate attacks as part of an intentional strategy in the conflict.
"We certainly see clear evidence that Russian forces are committing war crimes and we are helping with the collecting of evidence of that," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told a news briefing.
"But there's investigative processes that are going to go on, and we're going to let that happen. We're going to contribute to that investigative process. As for what would come out of that, that's not a decision that the Pentagon leadership would make."
Biden warns US companies of potential Russian cyberattacks
President Joe Biden is urging US companies to make sure their digital doors are locked tight because of evolving intelligence that Russia is considering launching cyberattacks against critical infrastructure targets as the war in Ukraine continues. Biden's top cybersecurity aide, Anne Neuberger, expressed frustration at a White House press briefing Monday that some critical infrastructure entities have ignored alerts from federal agencies to fix known problems in software that could be exploited by Russian hackers.
Russia loses 3rd soccer ruling at CAS ahead of WCup playoffs
The Court of Arbitration for Sport on Monday dismissed a third request by the Russian soccer federation for urgent rulings to freeze FIFA and UEFA decisions before World Cup playoffs begin this week. The latest challenge was against a decision by FIFA leaders on March 8 to award Poland a bye into a playoff bracket final scheduled next week without having to face Russia.
The latest dismissal confirms Poland will host either Sweden or the Czech Republic next week with a place at the World Cup tournament in Qatar at stake. All three teams had already refused to play Russia.
Oil opens higher as EU members weigh Russian oil ban
Oil futures extended gains on Tuesday morning on news that some European Union members are considering imposing sanctions on Russian oil and as attacks on Saudi oil facilities sent jitters through the market. Front-month West Texas Intermediate futures were up $2.21, or 1.97 percent, to $114.33 a barrel on NYMEX and Brent futures were up $2.51, or 2.26 percent, to $118.23 a barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange at 0014 GMT.
Zelenskyy: Russia shells humanitarian corridor
Russian forces shelled along a humanitarian corridor on Monday, wounding four children who were among the civilians being evacuated, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nighttime video address to the nation. He said the shelling took place in the Zaporizhzhia region, the initial destination of those fleeing Mariupol. The Ukrainian government said that about 3,000 people from Mariupol were evacuated on Monday.