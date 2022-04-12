Russia Ukraine War News Live: As additional claims of rape and cruelty against Ukrainian citizens by Russian forces emerged, Ukraine pleaded with the West for more armaments to help it end the siege of Mariupol and stave off an expected Russian offensive in the east. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday discussed the "destabilising impacts" of Russia's war against Ukraine, with a particular focus on global food supply, the White House said. Catch all the latest development around the Russia-Ukraine War here:
Ukraine says tens of thousands killed in Mariupol, accuses Russia of abuses
Ukraine on Monday said tens of thousands of people have likely been killed in Russia's assault on the southeastern city of Mariupol while the country's rights ombudswoman accused Russian forces in the region of torture and executions. Reuters has confirmed widespread destruction in Mariupol but could not verify the alleged crimes or the estimate of those killed in the strategic city, which lies between Russian-annexed Crimea and eastern areas of Ukraine held by Russian-backed separatists.
"Mariupol has been destroyed, there are tens of thousands of dead, but even despite this, the Russians are not stopping their offensive," President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address to South Korean lawmakers without providing more details.
Ukraine says Russia holding many civilians in prisons - deputy PM
Ukraine's deputy prime minister on Monday accused Russia of holding civilians, including journalists, activists and elected officials, in prisons on Russian territory. "We have many priests, journalists, activists, mayors, and in general civilians who are in prisons, not, for example, even on the territory of Ukraine, but in (the) Kursk, Bryansk, Rostov (regions of Russia)... They are forcibly held" there, Iryna Vereshchuk said in televised comments.
Russia has repeatedly denied targeting civilians. Reuters could not immediately confirm the detentions.
Russian activist who said he had been poisoned is detained
Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza Jr., who was twice sickened in incidents he suspected were poisonings, has been detained in Moscow by police, another prominent opposition figure said Monday. Ilya Yashin said on Twitter that Kara-Murza was detained Monday near his Moscow residence. It was unclear whether he had been charged.
Kara-Murza was hospitalized with poisoning symptoms twice, in 2015 and 2017. A journalist and associate of Russian opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, who was shot and killed in 2015, and oligarch-turned-dissident Mikhail Khodorkovsky, Kara-Murza nearly died from kidney failure in the first incident. He suspects he was poisoned but no cause has been determined.
France declares six Russian spies persona non grata over clandestine operation
France on Monday declared six Russian agents posing as diplomats as persona non grata after an investigation by the domestic intelligence services concluded they were working against French national interests, the foreign ministry said. "Following a very long investigation, the General Directorate of Internal Security (DGSI) revealed on Sunday, April 10 a clandestine operation carried out by the Russian intelligence services on our territory," the foreign ministry said in a statement without elaborating.
"Six Russian agents operating under diplomatic cover and whose activities proved contrary to our national interests have been declared persona non grata," the ministry said.
Ukraine expects Russian assault soon in east
Ukraine said on Monday it expected Russia to launch a huge new offensive soon, as Moscow shifts its focus to seizing territory in the east after its invasion force was driven from the gates of Kyiv this month. The first EU leader to meet Vladimir Putin face-to-face since the war began, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, gave a grim account of his talks with the Russian leader, held at a residence outside Moscow.
"I generally have no optimistic impression that I can report to you from this conversation with President Putin," he said. "The offensive (in eastern Ukraine) is evidently being prepared on a massive scale."
US has not asked India to do anything in particular on Russia, says WH
The US has not asked India to do anything in particular on the issue of oil import from Russia during a virtual summit between President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the White House said on Monday, underling that New Delhi will make its own decisions with regard to various issues related to Russia and Ukraine. The virtual meeting between the two leaders came in the midst of some disquiet in Washington over India's position on the Ukraine crisis as well as its decision to procure discounted Russian oil.
"The two leaders covered the whole range of issues related to Russia and Ukraine. It was a very candid conversation. I think you will have seen even Prime Minister Modi's remarks at the top he talks about it as well. There were very direct conversations," a senior administration official told reporters after the virtual meeting. "On the energy issues, of course, it was a subject of discussion. We're aware of what India we haven't asked India to do anything in particular. We are having a very open conversation. We know that not all countries will be able to do what we've done, the official said.
India should not accelerate energy purchases from Russia - US administration official
US President Biden discussed issues regarding Ukraine, including India's energy purchases from Russia, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a virtual meeting on Monday but did not make a "concrete ask," a senior US administration official said. India will make its own decisions, but the United States believes India should not accelerate energy purchases from Russia after its invasion of Ukraine and the ensuing war, the official said. The two leaders had an hour-long, productive and candid conversation, the official said.
EU ends part of Mali training mission, fearing Russian interference, Borrell says
The European Union will halt part of its training of Mali's armed forces, the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Monday, citing a lack of guarantees from Malian authorities that Russian military contractors would not interfere in the work. The decision is likely to add to international concern about the longevity of the U.N. peacekeeping mission (MINUSMA) and the European Union's EUTM and EUCAP missions, after France and its allies began withdrawing from Mali earlier this year.
"We have decided to suspend, to stop, certain formations of our training mission in Mali focused on the units of the armed forces of the Malian national guard," Borrell told a news conference following a meeting of EU foreign ministers.
Palladium extends gains after London hub suspends trading from Russia
Palladium prices hit a more than two-week high on Monday on supply concerns following a recent suspension on trading of the metal sourced from Russia in the London hub, while gold was boosted by inflation fears. Newly refined Russian platinum and palladium was suspended from trading in London on Friday, denying access to the metals' biggest trade hub because of the conflict in Ukraine.
Mariupol's mayor says more than 10,000 civilians died in Russian siege of the city
The mayor of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol on Monday said that more than 10,000 civilians have died in the Russian siege of his city, and that the death toll could surpass 20,000, as weeks of attacks and privation leave the bodies of Mariupol’s people “carpeted through the streets.”
Russia says West helping Ukraine prepare fake allegations of war crimes
Moscow said on Monday that the United States and Britain were helping Ukraine prepare fake claims about the alleged persecution of civilians in Ukraine to feed to international media in an attempt to smear Russia. Since Russian troops withdrew from towns and villages around the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, Ukrainian troops have been showing journalists corpses of what they say are civilians killed by Russian forces, destroyed houses and burnt-out cars.
The West says the dead civilians are evidence of war crimes. Reuters reporters saw dead bodies in the town of Bucha but could not independently verify who was responsible for the killings.
Warsaw takes over Russia-built compound to give to Ukraine
A disputed compound in the Polish capital of Warsaw administered by Russia's diplomatic mission is being taken over by the city and will be made available to the Ukrainian community, the mayor said Monday. Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski was at the site early Monday and said a bailiff had entered the two apparently empty, fenced buildings, nicknamed Spyville by Warsaw residents, to check on their condition and to mark them as seized by the city.
Trzaskowski said Warsaw was getting back the compound unlawfully occupied by Russia. Last month he said Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine added urgency to the decades-long procedure.
US, India are going to continue 'close consultation' on how to manage 'destabilising effects' of Russian war in Ukraine: Biden
President Joe Biden said on Monday that the US and India are going to "continue our close consultation" on how to manage the destabilising effects of this Russian war in Ukraine as he held a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to further deepen ties between the two countries. "I'm looking forward to our discussions today. Mr Prime Minister (Modi), our continued consultation and dialogue are key to ensuring the US and India relationship continues to go deeper and stronger delivering our people and our global good that we all are seeking to manage particularly in your part of the world," Biden said in his opening remarks.
