Russia Ukraine News Live Updates: Russian warship sinks; Ukraine says its missile is responsible

Russia Ukraine News Live Updates: Russia said its lead warship in the Black Sea sank on Thursday after an explosion and fire that Ukraine claimed was caused by a missile strike, dealing a blow to Moscow as it readied for new attacks that were likely to determine the conflict's outcome. Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Ukrainians they should be proud of having survived 50 days under Russian attack when the Russians gave them a maximum of five.
France to move French embassy in Ukraine back to Kyiv
France will "very soon" move back its embassy in Ukraine to the capital Kyiv from the western city of Lviv, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in a phone call. The French embassy was moved to Lviv in early March as conditions worsened on the ground after Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, the ministry statement said. European politicians have flocked to the Ukrainian capital since Russian forces withdrew from the country's north in the face of strong Ukrainian resistance earlier this month.
Powerful explosions heard in Kyiv after Russian warship sinks
Powerful explosions were heard in Kyiv early on Friday, and air raid sirens blared across Ukraine as residents braced for new Russian attacks after Moscow's lead warship in the Black Sea sank following a fire. The explosions appeared to be among the most significant in Ukraine's capital region since Russian troops pulled back from the area earlier this month in preparation for battles in the south and east.
Ukraine claimed responsibility for sinking the Moskva, saying the Soviet-era flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet was struck by one of its missiles. The vessel sank late on Thursday as it was being towed to port, Russia's defence ministry said.
Ukraine survived 50 days when Russia 'gave us a maximum of five'
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Ukrainians on Thursday they should be proud of having survived 50 days under Russian attack when the Russians gave us a maximum of five. In his late-night video address, Zelenskyy called it an achievement of millions of Ukrainians, of everyone who on Feb. 24 made the most important decision of their life to fight. Zelenskyy gave an extensive and almost poetic listing of the many ways in which Ukrainians have helped to fend off the Russian troops, including those who showed that Russian warships can sail away, even if it's to the bottom of the sea. It was his only reference to the Russian missile cruiser Moskva, which sank while being towed to port.
Zelenskyy said he remembered the first day of the invasion when many world leaders, unsure whether Ukraine could survive, advised him to leave the country. But they didn't know how brave Ukrainians are, how much we value freedom and the possibility to live the way we want, Zelenskyy said.
Jaishankar discusses Ukraine situiation UN chief Guterres
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has held a wide ranging discussion with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and exchanged views on the global impact of the Ukraine conflict as well as the situation in Afghanistan and Myanmar.
A wide ranging discussion with UNSG @antonioguterres. Exchanged views on the global impact of the Ukraine conflict, especially on food and energy security. Implications for developing countries are serious, Jaishankar tweeted on Thursday. Spoke about latest developments in respect of Afghanistan and Myanmar. Appreciate his interest in working with India to effectively address important contemporary challenges, he said.
Ukraine says 2,557 people evacuated on Thursday
A total of 2,557 people were evacuated from Ukrainian cities through humanitarian corridors on Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said. Of that, 289 people evacuated from the besieged southern port of Mariupol by their own transport, Vereshchuk said in social media post.
Russian warship sinks; Ukraine says its missile is responsible
Russia said its lead warship in the Black Sea sank on Thursday after an explosion and fire that Ukraine claimed was caused by a missile strike, dealing a blow to Moscow as it readied for new attacks that were likely to determine the conflict's outcome.
The Moskva, Russia's flagship in its Black Sea fleet, sank as it was being towed to port in stormy weather, Russian news agencies quoted the defence ministry as saying.
Russia said earlier that over 500 crew aboard the Soviet-era missile cruiser were evacuated after ammunition on board exploded. Ukraine said it hit the warship with a Ukrainian-made Neptune anti-ship missile.
Russia, which has not acknowledged an attack, said the incident is under investigation.