Russia-Ukraine news LIVE Updates:

US President Joe Biden Thursday lauded the UN General Assembly decision to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council, describing it as a meaningful step by the international community. This is a meaningful step by the international community further demonstrating how Putin's war has made Russia an international pariah, Biden said hours after the UN General Assembly suspended Russia from the UNHRC with 93-24 votes and 58 abstentions. India abstained from voting.

Here are the live updates from the Russia-Ukraine war today:

Russia is weakened militarily, has become a geopolitical pariah: US Def Sec Austin

More than a month after its unjustified invasion of Ukraine, the Russian military is now a weakened one and has become a pariah from a geopolitical standpoint, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday.

Ukraine maintains its sovereignty and its ability to protect its country, defend itself. It maintains its government. Russia is weakened militarily. And Russia, from a geopolitical standpoint, is a pariah. Countries will not volunteer to align themselves with Russia, Austin told members of the Senate Armed Services Committee during a Congressional hearing.

If India has chosen any side, it is the side of peace: Amb Tirumurti on abstention in UNGA on Russia's suspension from UNHRC

Abstaining in the UN General Assembly on a vote to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council, India on Thursday asserted that if it has "chosen" any side, it is the side of "peace and it is for an immediate end to violence."

The 193-member UN General Assembly voted to adopt a draft resolution moved by the US to suspend Russia from the world body's top human rights organisation over allegations that Russian soldiers killed civilians while retreating from towns near the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

The draft received 93 votes in favour, 24 against and 58 abstentions.

Russia, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, stands suspended from the Human Rights Council. No permanent member of the UN Security Council has ever had its membership revoked from any organ of the world body.

The resolution titled Suspension of the rights of membership of the Russian Federation in the Human Rights Council' was adopted with 93 votes in favour, 24 against and 58 abstentions. Those abstaining included Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brazil, Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, Malaysia, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka and UAE.

"India has abstained on the resolution with regard to suspension of the Russian Federation from the Human Rights Council adopted in the General Assembly today. We do so for reasons of both substance and process," India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti said in the Explanation of Vote after the voting.

