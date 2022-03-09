Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: US bans Russian oil imports; Kyiv says shelling continues as refugees flee embattled Ukrainian cities

Not all our allies currently in position to join us: US official on banning import of Russian oil

The United States administration has said that it consulted its European allies before banning the import of Russian oil and gas while stressing that it recognizes not all of its partners were in a position to follow suit. order signed on Tuesday, Biden banned the import of Russian crude oil and certain petroleum products, liquefied natural gas, and coal.

This step is aimed at depriving Russia of billions of dollars in revenues from US drivers and consumers annually. Last year, the US imported nearly 7,00,000 barrels of crude oil and refined petroleum products from Russia daily.