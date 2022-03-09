Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: US bans Russian oil imports; Kyiv says shelling continues as refugees flee embattled Ukrainian cities

Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: Russia has been accused by Ukraine's government of violating a ceasefire agreement by bombarding a path designed to allow people to escape Mariupol, which is under siege. Residents of the port city are not only subjected to Russian bombing, but they also lack heat, water, sanitary facilities, and telephones. US President Biden on Tuesday banned the import of Russian crude oil and certain petroleum products, liquefied natural gas, and coal. Meanwhile, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday that Indian students stranded in the war-torn Ukrainian city of Sumy have been moved out and flights under Operation Ganga are being prepared to bring them back home. Track all the live updates from the Russia-Ukraine war here:
Recognise Russia as 'terrorist country': Ukraine President to UK Parliament
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday called on British MPs to recognise Russia as a terrorist country following President Vladimir Putin's attack on his nation and called for tougher sanctions to "make sure our skies are safe
FIFA postpones Ukraine playoff, gives Poland a bye vs Russia
Amid a shutdown of domestic soccer during the invasion by Russia, FIFA agreed Tuesday to Ukraines request to postpone the national teams' World Cup qualifying playoff in Scotland in two weeks' time. FIFA also awarded Poland a bye through its playoff semifinal against Russia that was also scheduled on March 24.
Do not sabotage Iran deal with new conditions, West tells Russia
Western powers on Tuesday warned Russia against wrecking an almost completed deal on bringing the United States and Iran back into compliance with the 2015 nuclear accord, as Iran's top negotiator was set to return from consultations in Tehran. Eleven months of talks to restore the deal which lifted sanctions on Iran in return for curbs on its nuclear programme have reached their final stages.
Universal Music Group says it is suspending operations in Russia
Universal Music Group said Tuesday it was suspending all operations in Russia and closing its offices, as it joins a growing number of companies protesting the violence in Ukraine. The world's largest music company's decision followed the announcement last week by Spotify that it would close its offices in Russia in response to what it described as Moscow's unprovoked attack on Ukraine.
Internet provider Lumen pulls the plug on Russia
Lumen Technologies Inc, one of the companies that comprise the backbone of the internet, said on Tuesday it was pulling the plug on Russia because of an "increased security risk." The U.S. firm Cogent Communications said Friday that it was also cutting internet service to Russian clients. Lumen said in a brief statement it provides "extremely small and very limited" business services in Russia. "We decided to disconnect the network due to increased security risk inside Russia," the company said in a statement.
Not all our allies currently in position to join us: US official on banning import of Russian oil
The United States administration has said that it consulted its European allies before banning the import of Russian oil and gas while stressing that it recognizes not all of its partners were in a position to follow suit. order signed on Tuesday, Biden banned the import of Russian crude oil and certain petroleum products, liquefied natural gas, and coal.
This step is aimed at depriving Russia of billions of dollars in revenues from US drivers and consumers annually. Last year, the US imported nearly 7,00,000 barrels of crude oil and refined petroleum products from Russia daily.
US bans Russian oil imports; Starbucks, Coca-Cola stop sales in Russia
US President Joe Biden banned Russian oil and other energy imports to the United States, piling pressure on Russian leader Vladimir Putin to halt the assault on Ukraine, and more global brands including McDonald’s, Starbucks and Coca-Cola stopped sales in Russia.