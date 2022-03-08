Russia Ukraine War latest news LIVE Updates: With the Russia-Ukraine war entering its second week, no progress on a ceasefire between the two sides looks near despite the third round of talks between Kyiv and Moscow on Monday. Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine deepened as Russian forces intensified their shelling and food, water, heat and medicine grew increasingly scarce. Ukraine has condemned the invasion as a medieval-style siege by Moscow to batter it into submission. A glimmer of hope from the third round of talks seem to be a top Ukrainian official saying there had been minor, unspecified progress toward establishing safe corridors that would allow civilians to escape the fighting. Russia's chief negotiator said he expects those corridors to start operating Tuesday. Track all the live updates from the Russia-Ukraine war here
Euro mired down while Ukraine war weighs on growth
The euro was pinned near a 22-month low on Tuesday as war in Ukraine darkens Europe's economic outlook, while commodity currencies took a breather in their weeks-long rally. The euro attempted a bounce in Asia, after six straight sessions of selling, but at $1.0859, it was not carried terribly far from Monday's trough of $1.0806. The common currency is down 4% on the dollar since Russia launched what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine where fighting is showing no signs of abating. It flirted with parity on the Swiss franc on Monday for the first time in seven years and traders are bracing for a bumpy ride ahead, with euro/dollar volatility gauges at their highest since the market chaos of March 2020.
Russia sets cease-fire for evacuations but battles continue
Russia announced yet another limited cease-fire and the establishment of safe corridors to allow civilians to flee some besieged Ukrainian cities Monday. But the evacuation routes led mostly to Russia and its ally Belarus, drawing withering criticism from Ukraine and others. Ukrainian officials accused Moscow of resorting to medieval siege tactics in places, and in one of the most desperately encircled cities, the southern port of Mariupol, there were no immediate signs of an evacuation. Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces continued to pummel some cities with rockets even after the announcement of corridors, and fierce fighting raged in places, indicating there would be no wider cessation of hostilities. Efforts to set up safe passage for civilians over the weekend fell apart amid continued shelling. But the Russian Defense Ministry announced a new push Monday, saying civilians would be allowed to leave the capital of Kyiv, Mariupol and the cities of Kharkiv and Sumy.
Ukraine says aircraft bombed cities overnight
Russian aircraft bombed cities in eastern and central Ukraine overnight, Ukrainian officials said. Shelling pounded suburbs of the capital, Kyiv. In Sumy and Okhtyrka, to the east of Kyiv near the Russian border, bombs fell on residential buildings and destroyed a power plant, regional leader Dmytro Zhivitsky said. He said there were dead and wounded but gave no figures. Bombs also hit oil depots in Zhytomyr and the neighbouring town of Cherniakhiv, located west of Kyiv. In Bucha, a Kyiv suburb, the mayor reported heavy artillery fire. "We can't even gather up the bodies because the shelling from heavy weapons doesn't stop day or night, Mayor Anatol Fedoruk said. Dogs are pulling apart the bodies on the city streets. It's a nightmare." The Ukrainian government is demanding the opening of humanitarian corridors to allow people to safely leave Sumy, Zhytomyr, Kharkiv, Mariupol and suburbs of Kyiv, including Bucha.
Met Opera to stage March 14 benefit for Ukraine relief
The Metropolitan Opera will stage a benefit concert on March 14 for Ukraine relief efforts that will be broadcast on radio worldwide. Music director Yannick Nzet-Sguin will lead a program that will feature Ukrainian bass-baritone Vladyslav Buialskyi and the Met chorus in Ukraine's national anthem and A Prayer for the Ukraine, a choral work by a Ukrainian composer Valentin Silvestrov. The 70-minute program also will include Samuel Barber's Adagio for Strings, Va, pensiero from Verdis Nabucco," soprano Lise Davidsen in Richard Strauss' Vier letzte Lieder (Four Last Songs) and the finale of Beethoven's Ninth Symphony with Davidsen, mezzo-soprano Jamie Barton, tenor Piotr Beczaa, and bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green. I hope this special concert will demonstrate our unwavering support for the suffering people of Ukraine, Nzet-Sguin said Monday.
US State Department: Russian embassy's claim is "a flat out lie"
The US State Department said a tweet from Russia’s Embassy in the United Kingdom was a "flat out lie". The tweet, posted on Monday, claimed that Russia's military actions aimed "to stop any war that could take place on Ukrainian territory or that could start from there,” quoting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. US State Department Spokesman Ned Price responded on Twitter, saying: "This is a flat out lie. Russia’s special military operation is instigating a war in Ukraine. Ukraine does not want a war. #StopTheLies."
Zelensky warns Russia will not stop at Ukraine: “We will come first. You will come second”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Western countries that the war will not stop at Ukraine -- and an attack on freedoms there will affect the rest of the world. During an interview on ABC World News Tonight with David Muir on Monday, Zelensky again highlighted the need to secure Ukraine's airspace -- something he has urged the US and NATO to help do, to no avail. "We cannot allow Russia to be active there only, because they're bombing us, they are shelling us, they are sending missiles, helicopters, jet fighters -- a lot of things," Zelensky said. "We don't control our sky." He added that he believes US President Joe Biden "can do more" to stop the war. "I am sure he can and I would like to believe that. He is capable of doing that," Zelensky said.
Aftermath of Russia military operation in Kharkiv
Russia offers humanitarian corridors from five Ukraine cities, say reports
Russia has proposed the establishment of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to leave five Ukrainian cities including the capital Kyiv from 9 a.m. local time (0700 GMT) on Tuesday pending Ukrainian agreement, Russian news agencies reported. But most of the corridors would travel through Russia or Belarus, something Ukrainian authorities have rejected in the past. Civilians leaving the cities of Kyiv, Chernigov and Kharkiv would travel to Russia, some via Belarus, Interfax news agency reported, citing a statement by a Russian committee charged with humanitarian coordination in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has rejected earlier proposals to evacuate Ukrainian citizens into what he has described as "occupied territory" in Russia and Belarus.
World Bank approves $723 million in loans, grants for Ukraine
The World Bank said its executive board on Monday approved a $723 million package of loans and grants for Ukraine, providing desperately needed government budget support as the country battles a Russian invasion. The package includes a $350 million loan supplement to a prior World Bank loan, augmented by about $139 million through guarantees from the Netherlands and Sweden, the bank said in a statement. It also includes $134 million in grants from Britain, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania and Iceland, as well as parallel financing of $100 million from Japan.
Crisis deepens, Ukraine accuses Moscow of ''medieval'' tactics
The humanitarian crisis in Ukraine deepened on Monday as Russian forces intensified their shelling and food, water, heat and medicine grew increasingly scarce, in what the country condemned as a medieval-style siege by Moscow to batter it into submission. A third round of talks between the two sides ended with a top Ukrainian official saying there had been minor, unspecified progress toward establishing safe corridors that would allow civilians to escape the fighting. Russia's chief negotiator said he expects those corridors to start operating on Tuesday. But that remained to be seen, given the failure of previous attempts to lead civilians to safety amid the biggest ground war in Europe since World War II. Well into the second week of the invasion, with Russian troops making significant advances in southern Ukraine but stalled in some other regions, a top US official said multiple countries were discussing whether to provide the warplanes that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been pleading for.
Japan unveils new sanctions on Russians, bans refinery equipment exports
Japan has frozen the assets of an additional 32 Russian and Belarusian officials and oligarchs following the invasion of Ukraine, the Ministry of Finance announced on Tuesday. The newly added sanctions target 20 Russians including deputy chiefs of staff for President Vladamir Putin's administration, deputy chairmen of the state parliament, the head of the Chechen Republic and executives of companies with close ties to the government such as Volga Group, Transneft and Wagner. It also includes 12 Belarusian government officials and business people, as well as 12 organisations in Russia and Belarus. Payment and capital transactions with those on the list must require government permits from now on, the ministry said in a statement.
India has compulsions with Russia, issues in neighbourhood: ex-diplomat to lawmakers
India has compulsions with Russia, and in their neighbourhood, issues with China over territory, a former top American diplomat has told US lawmakers. The diplomat made the remarks replying to lawmakers’ questions on New Delhi abstaining from several UN vote on Russian aggression against Ukraine. “India has compulsions with Russia, they have compulsions in their neighbourhood, with territorial issues with China. I think, as Americans, we have an affinity toward Indians for their democracy, and the pluralism of their system,” Atul Keshap said.
Oil seesaws, Asia shares dip as Ukraine talks make little progress
Oil prices gyrated and Asian shares fell on Tuesday as Ukraine peace talks made little headway and the prospect of a ban on oil imports from Russia triggered investor fears over inflation and slowing economic growth. President Joe Biden's administration is willing to move ahead with a U.S. ban on Russian oil imports even if European allies do not, Reuters reported on Monday, citing two people familiar with the matter. Oil prices have already hit 14-year highs and Russia warned that prices could surge to $300 a barrel and it might close the main gas pipeline to Germany if the West halts oil imports over the invasion of Ukraine.
Despite repeated urgings, no safe corridor for students stranded in Sumy: India tells UNSC
India said it is deeply concerned that despite its repeated urgings to both Russia and Ukraine, the safe corridor for Indian students stranded in eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy did not materialise. India has been consistent in calling for an immediate end to all hostilities, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti told the UN Security Council meeting on Monday on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine.
NHL suspends agreement with Russia-based KHL
The NHL suspended its dealings with the Russia-based KHL on Monday, a move that could make it more difficult for teams to sign players from there. The NHL told its teams to cease contact with KHL counterparts and Russia-based agents as part of the suspension of the memorandum of understanding between the leagues. They can continue to communicate with North American agents certified by the NHL Players Association but may have more difficulty completing agreements.
US, allies urge Russia at UN to allow safe passage of civilians, aid in Ukraine
The United States and its allies urged Russia at the United Nations to allow safe passage to civilians in besieged Ukrainian cities and aid to areas of fighting, saying the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine was rapidly deteriorating. Envoys from many countries including the United States, Ireland and France as well as U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths sounded the alarm over the rapidly rising number of civilian casualties, including women and children and displaced people.
Russia mined medical supply roads: Zelenskyy
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said instead of an agreement on humanitarian corridors, what Ukraine got on Monday was Russian tanks, Russian Grad rockets and Russian mines.
UN calls for safe aid delivery to Ukraine combat zones
The United Nations needs safe passage to deliver humanitarian aid to conflict zones in Ukraine, a senior official with the organization told the Security Council on Monday. "Civilians in places like Mariupol, Kharkiv, Melitopol and elsewhere desperately need aid, especially life-saving medical supplies," undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs Martin Griffiths told an emergency meeting on the disaster sparked by Russia's invasion.
Russian, Belarusian hackers target Ukraine in phishing, Google says
Alphabet Inc's Google said it has seen Russian hackers well-known to law enforcement, including FancyBear, engaging in espionage, phishing campaigns and other attacks targeting Ukraine and its European allies in recent weeks. Google’s Threat Analysis Group, which focuses on disrupting computer hackers and issuing warnings about them to users, said in a blog post on Monday that over the past two weeks Russian hacking unit FancyBear, also known as APT28, has been sending phishing emails to Ukrainian media company UkrNet.
Another Russian general, other senior officers killed near Kharkiv, claims Ukraine
Ukraine’s defense intelligence agency said Monday that its country’s forces had killed Russian Army Major General Vitaly Gerasimov, and that other senior Russian Army officers “were also killed or wounded” in action near the city of Kharkiv. Gerasimov was identified by the intelligence agency as the chief of staff and first deputy commander of the 41st Combined Arms Army.
Japan freezes assets of 32 more Russian, Belarusian officials, oligarchs
Japan has frozen the assets of an additional 32 Russian and Belarusian officials and oligarchs, the Ministry of Finance announced on Tuesday. Japan also is banning exports of Russia-bound oil refinery equipment and Belarus-bound general-purpose items that can be used by its military, the ministry said.
Russia warns on oil import ban as little progress is made at Ukraine talks
A Western ban on Russian oil imports may more than double the price to $300 a barrel and prompt the closure of the main gas pipeline to Germany, Moscow warned on Monday, as talks on Ukraine hardly advanced amid efforts to agree on civilian safe passage. Russia's invasion, the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two, has created 1.7 million refugees, a raft of sanctions on Moscow, and fears of wider conflict in the West unthought-of for decades.