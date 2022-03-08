US State Department: Russian embassy's claim is "a flat out lie"The US State Department said a tweet from Russia’s Embassy in the United Kingdom was a "flat out lie". The tweet, posted on Monday, claimed that Russia's military actions aimed "to stop any war that could take place on Ukrainian territory or that could start from there,” quoting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. US State Department Spokesman Ned Price responded on Twitter, saying: "This is a flat out lie. Russia’s special military operation is instigating a war in Ukraine. Ukraine does not want a war. #StopTheLies."