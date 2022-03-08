If you're just joining us, here is a recap of the day's events

The Ukrainian military and civilian soldiers continued to defy the mighty Russian military -- on land, in the air and on water. The Ukrainians continue to protect the borders of key cities and inflict heavy losses across the battlefield.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a dig aimed at his aggressive Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, and showing confidence in the Ukrainian defence of the capital Kyiv, released a video that opened with cellphone footage showing his exact location. “I’m staying in Kyiv. In my office,” he said. “I’m not hiding. And I’m not afraid of anyone.”

As per reports, Russian forces are heaviy reliant on long-range missiles that cause widespread and often indiscriminate damage and create a humanitarian catastrophe.

Hundreds of thousands of people are living with no heat, water and electricity; they are struggling to find a safe path to escape. With the prospect of humaniatian corridors opening, there is some hope for civilians to evacuate their besieged, razed cities.

While the Pentagon and other allies largely agreed with the Ukrainian assessment that the Russian advance has been slowed, they cautioned that the Russians would soon regroup. Russia’s military is eight times the size of Ukraine’s and it has vastly superior firepower at its disposal.

The commander of the Ukrainian military said in a statement on Monday that Ukrainian jets and an antiaircraft missile shot down two Russian airplanes over the city of Kyiv and in a nearby area. Several large explosions were heard in central Kyiv after an air-raid siren sounded, but it was not possible to independently confirm the statement.

Ukrainian soldiers have killed more than 3,000 Russian troops, according to conservative estimates by American officials. Ukraine has shot down military transport planes carrying Russian paratroopers, downed helicopters and blown holes in Russia’s convoys using American anti-tank missiles and armed drones supplied by Turkey, these officials said, citing confidential US intelligence assessments.

Officials at the United Nations said that in just 11 days of fighting, 1.7 million refugees, half of them children, have crossed into neighboring countries. There have been 1,207 civilian casualties in Ukraine, including 406 fatalities. That includes 27 children killed and 42 children injured, and “countless more have been severely traumatized.” It is likely a vast undercount, according to officials.

Civilians are being evacuated from Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol, official sources said.