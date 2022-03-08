Russia Ukraine War latest news LIVE Updates: With the Russia-Ukraine war entering its second week, no progress on a ceasefire between the two sides looks near despite the third round of talks between Kyiv and Moscow on Monday. Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine deepened as Russian forces intensified their shelling and food, water, heat and medicine grew increasingly scarce. Ukraine has condemned the invasion as a medieval-style siege by Moscow to batter it into submission. A glimmer of hope from the third round of talks seem to be a top Ukrainian official saying there had been minor, unspecified progress toward establishing safe corridors that would allow civilians to escape the fighting. Russia's chief negotiator said he expects those corridors to start operating Tuesday. Track all the live updates from the Russia-Ukraine war here
Civilian death toll in Ukraine climbs to 474, but more casualties reported: UN
The United Nations human rights office said on Tuesday that it had verified 1,335 civilian casualties in Ukraine, including 474 killed and 861 injured, since Russia's invasion began on Feb. 24. But the civilian toll was incomplete pending corroboration of reports, it said in a statement: "This concerns, for example, the towns of Volnovakha, Mariupol, Izium where there are allegations of hundreds of civilian casualties." Its previous death toll for civilians killed, issued on Monday, was 406 civilians. "Not a day has passed without news of dozens of civilian casualties that resulted from indiscriminate bombing and shelling of residential areas of major Ukrainian cities," Yevheniia Filipenko, Ukraine's Ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva, told the U.N. Human Rights Council on Tuesday.
Just IN | US to ban Russian energy imports: White House
US President Joe Biden is expected to ban Russian energy imports including oil, coal and LNG, to cripple Russia's economy in reply to Moscow's 'unprovoked and unjustified’ war on Ukraine. A formal announcement is expected to be made at 10.45 am EST (915 pm IST).
Russian families falling out over clashing views on Ukraine war
When Russian actor Jean-Michel Scherbak wrote on social media that he was ashamed his country had started a war in Ukraine, his mother, a longtime supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, blocked him online. "She texted me on Facebook saying that I was a traitor and that I had made my choice," Scherbak, 30, told Reuters. He declined to say which European country he was speaking from, but said he was outside Russia. The falling out between mother and son over the war in Ukraine is one of many to divide Russian families and friends since the fighting broke out on Feb. 24. Ukraine and its allies call Russia's actions a brutal invasion that has killed hundreds of civilians. Apartment blocks have been reduced to rubble, towns have been evacuated and nearly 2 million Ukrainians have fled the country. Kyiv has accused Moscow of war crimes. Putin says Russia launched a special operation to destroy its neighbour's military capabilities and remove what it regards as dangerous nationalists in Kyiv. Russia denies it has targeted civilians. Russian and international media have covered the conflict very differently. Most Russians get their news about Ukraine from pro-Kremlin outlets, which present a radically different interpretation of what is happening to others.
Ukraine says Russia attacked humanitarian convoy bound for Mariupol
Authorities in Ukrainian have alleged that a convoy of humanitarian aid, bound for Mariupol city was under fire by Russian troops. Ukrainian minister of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, Iryna Vereshchuk was quoted by CNN as saying: "Our humanitarian cargo is heading to Mariupol, and we are counting on the commitments made by Russia, that they are ready to adhere to the ceasefire. There are now signals that Russia is shelling the direction of humanitarian convoy." The news channel could not independently verify the report. A convoy of eight trucks and over 30 buses, en-route to Mariupol from the Zaporizhzia area was under fire, Vereshchuk said. The aid convoy was scheduled to pick women, children and elderly Ukrainians on its return.
Indian oil companies to revise fuel prices, says minister
Indian oil companies will revise fuel prices following a surge in global crude markets due to Russia-Ukrainian war, oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday. Indian fuel retailers have not revised pump prices of heavily-taxed gasoline and gasoil since Nov. 4, apparently to help the federal government ahead of elections in five states. Indian state firms dominate fuel retailing in India. The minister indicated that the government could also take steps in the 'best interest' of the citizens but did not elaborate on the likely steps. Puri said last year the federal government had cut production tax on a liter of gasoline and gasoil tax by 5 rupees and 10 rupees, respectively. "Oil prices are determined by global prices and there is a war-like situation in one part of the world so oil companies will factor that in (while take a decision on fuel price hike)," he said at a press conference.
Latvian member of parliament joins foreign fighters in Ukraine
Latvian member of parliament Juris Jurass has joined the fight against Russian forces in Ukraine, his party said on Tuesday. Jurass, 46, heads parliament's Legal Affairs Committee. "He is in Ukraine. He has joined the fighters for freedom in Ukraine. That was his personal decision, and I fully respect it," Janis Bordans, justice minister and chairman of the New Conservative Party, part of the governing coalition, told Reuters. Bordans declined to provide more information for safety reasons. Ukraine has established an "international" legion for people from abroad and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has publicly urged foreigners to fight side-by-side with Ukrainians to show support for his country. Last week, Zelenskiy said that more than 16,000 foreigners had volunteered, without specifying how many had arrived.
The tweet below from Jurass reads: "Thanks to everyone who joined!"
Just IN: Japan slaps more sanctions on Russians
Japan says it has suspended the assets of 32 more Russian and Belarusian individuals as part of international sanctions against Russia.
Euro off 22-month lows as Ukraine crisis intesifies
The euro edged up from 22-month lows on Tuesday as war in Ukraine darkens Europe's economic outlook, while currencies sensitive to soaring commodity prices were volatile. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to increased demand for assets seen as safer across markets, with the dollar - the world's reserve currency - up around 3% over nearly two weeks as the crisis has intensified. Russia's offensive in Ukraine continued on Tuesday but at a slower pace, and Ukraine said it had begun evacuating citizens from some of its besieged cities. Russia calls its actions a "special military operation". The crisis has led to soaring energy prices and concerns about inflation and a possible hit to global economic recovery.
At least 406 civilians killed, 801 injured so far in Ukraine: UN
According to the latest UN figures, there have been 1,207 civilian casualties since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began on 24 February.
That number includes including 406 people killed and 801 injured -- but figures "are likely to be much higher" says Liz Throssell, spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. Most injuries are the result of "airstrikes and explosive weapons", says the UN, with "hundreds of residential buildings" destroyed in cities across Ukraine.
One journalist is reported to have been killed.
The UN has also expressed concern about the "arbitrary detention" of pro-Ukrainian supporters in areas under Russian millitary control - as well as violence against those considered to be pro-Russian in Ukrainian government-controlled territories. Latest UN figures suggest some 12,700 people have been arrested in Russia for holding peaceful anti-war protests.
Blinken calls for Europe to move off dependence on Russia energy
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said it is "imperative" for European countries to stop relying on Russian energy, especially as the Ukrainian war continues, in order to ensure supply is "widely available." Speaking at a joint press conference in Tallinn with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, Blinken said there is a “significant, not only opportunity but imperative in this moment to finally move off of, for many countries in Europe, the dependence on Russian energy. Because Russia uses it as a weapon.” (Image: Reuters)
Kremlin threatens to cut of Europe’s gas supply
A senior Russian official threatened to cut off Europe’s natural gas supply on Monday in response to possible oil import bans Moscow could soon face over its invasion in Ukraine, CNN reported.
“In connection with the unfounded accusations against Russia … and the imposition of a ban on Nord Stream 2, we have every right to take a mirror decision and impose an embargo on gas pumping through the gas pipeline Nord Stream 1, which today is loaded at the maximum level of 100%,” Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in a televised address, noting the decision by German regulators last month to halt the certification of Gazprom’s second pipeline, Nord Stream 2.
Russia supplies about 40% of Europe’s gas. Germany, the bloc's biggest economy, relies on Russia for almost 50% of its natural gas.
Ukraine calls on more international companies to boycott Russua
Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba has called on international companies to freeze or abandon their operations in Russia.
In a letter published on Twitter, Kuleba writes: "I call on you and your organisation to join the ethically and socially responsible global businesses, which have already stopped or suspended operations with or in the Russian Federation, refusing to finance Russian violence, murders and crimes against humanity with their taxes."
Companies from Apple to the group behind Zara have announced they are stopping or pausing their operations in Russia. Others, such as Coca Cola and MacDonalds are facing a backlash for not pulling out of Russia.
EU is with you, European Commision President tells Ukraine's women
Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commision, in a tweet on the occasion of International Women's Day, today promised Ukraine's woman that the European Union stands with them.
China's president calls for peace talks
Chinese President Xi Jinping has described the situation in Ukraine as worrying and called for "maximum restraint".
He made the comments during a virtual meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reports. Xi said the priority should be preventing the situation in Ukraine from spinning out of control, and said the three countries should jointly support peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.
China and Russia currently enjoy a close diplomatic relationship and Beijing has neither condemned nor condoned the action against Ukraine.
Ukraine claims Russian advance has slowed
The advance of Russian forces has slowed significantly and Ukrainian forces are counter-attacking in some areas, Ukraine’s government has said, reports the Guardian. In a televised briefing reported by Reuters, Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said: "The tempo of the enemy’s advance has slowed considerably, and in certain directions where they were advancing it has practically stopped. The forces that continue to advance, advance in small forces."
All Indian students stranded in Sumy now evacuated, says minister Hardeep Singh Puri
PTI, quoting Union Minister Hardeeo Singh Puri, tweeted that all the students who had been stuck in the Ukrainian city of Sumy have been safely moved to Poltova in buses. The news comes as Ukraine and Russia agreed Tuesday to one evacuation corridor in Sumy, which has seen sustained Russian attacks and airstrikes in recent days.
“694 Indian students were remaining in Sumy last night, all have now left for Poltava (Ukraine) in buses,” PTI tweeted, quoting Puri.
Moscow gearing up for full-scale attack on Kyiv: Report
Russian forces are preparing to attack Kyiv in the coming days, according to this eye-catching analysis from the Institute for the Study of War, the Guardian reported.
The closely-followed US military think tank believes that “Russian forces are concentrating in the eastern, northwestern, and western outskirts of Kyiv for an assault on the capital in the coming 24-96 hours.” Russian forces, plagued by logistics problems, have hardly advanced recently, but the ISW said they were “bringing up supplies and reinforcements as well as conducting artillery, air, and missile attacks to weaken defences and intimidate defenders in advance of such an assault”.
This could herald the start of a critical moment in the war, the analysts write in their latest daily overview: "It is too soon to gauge the likely effectiveness of any Russian attempt to complete the encirclement of Kyiv or to seize the city at this time. If Russian troops have been able to resupply, reorganise, and plan deliberate and coordinated simultaneous operations along the several axes of advance around and into the capital, they may be more successful in this operation than they have in previous undertakings."
Where are fleeing Ukrainains finding refuge?
As per the BBC, the number of refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine is now over two million. Refugees are crossing to neighbouring countries to the west, such as Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary and Moldova. A significantly smaller number of refugees have gone to Russia and Belarus.
The UN says that so far: Poland has welcomed over 12,04,000 refugees, Hungary 1,91,000, Slovakia 141,000, Moldova 83,000, Romania 82,000, Russia 99,300, and Belarus 453. And the UN says more than183,000 people have moved on from these countries to others in Europe.
Disbelief as Russian missiles rain on heritage-rich Odessa
The tourist cafes are behind barricades. The grand opera house is surrounded by a wall of sandbags. Tank traps block the approaches to the legendary Potemkin steps. Nobody in Odessa can quite believe that Vladimir Putin would launch an assault on this city, a place bound to Russia by family, literary and cultural ties, a place of almost mythical resonance for many Russians, reports the Guardian.
But then, Putin’s armed forces have done lots of things in recent days that seemed unthinkable just two weeks ago.
Gennady Trukhanov, Odessa’s mayor: "I don’t know what kind of a bastard, idiot or scumbag you have to be to press the button for missiles to fall on Odessa. It’s beyond the limits of my understanding." (Image: Reuters)
BREAKING | Mariupol evacuation route under fire
The Guardian reports that Russian forces are shelling an evacuation route out of the besieged city of Mariupol. Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said Russian forces were attacking the humanitarian corridor between the city and Zaporizhzhia, 225km (139 miles) to the north-east.
Eight trucks and 30 buses are on their way to deliver humanitarian aid to the city and to evacuate civilians to Zaporizhzhia, he said. Civilians have been living there without running water or power for almost a week and food is running out.
Australian government trains its sights on 'Russian propaganda and misinformation'
The Australian government on Tuesday announced it would target “Moscow’s propagandists and purveyors of disinformation” by placing sanctions on Russia’s military, including six top commanders, and on 10 people of “strategic interest” to Russia, The New York Times reported.
Refugee count crosses two million, says UN agency
The United Nations Refugee Agency on Tuesday said that the number of people who have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began has reached two million.
Shell issues apology after buying Russian oil last week
The oil giant Shell has apologised after buying a shipment of Russian oil last week at a discounted price as it pledged to end its relationship with oil, gas and petroleum from the country, reports Reuters.
Chief executive, Ben van Beurden, said: "We are acutely aware that our decision last week to purchase a cargo of Russian crude oil to be refined into products like petrol and diesel - despite being made with security of supplies at the forefront of our thinking - was not the right one and we are sorry."
The company said it will immediately stop all spot purchases of Russian crude oil and close its service stations, aviation fuel and lubricants operations in the country. It said it would withdraw from other associations with Russia “in a phased manner, aligned with new government guidance”.
This comes after multiple major international companies’ withdrawal from Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.
2 kids among 18 killed after Russia dropped 500kg bomb on Sumy building
Ukraine's Ministry of Culture and Information Policy has said 18 people including two children were killed after Russia allegedly dropped 500-kg bombs on residential buildings in Sumy city, reported Moneycontrol
The Ministry tweeted, "Last night Russian pilots committed another crime against humanity in Sumy. They dropped 500-kilogram bombs on residential buildings. 18 civilian deaths have already been confirmed, including two children."
The 500kg bomb did not explode, though it took several lives.
Russia is intensifying attacks on Ukrainian hospitals, ambulances and heathcare facilities, warns WHO
The World Health Organization today warned that attacks on Ukrainian hospitals, ambulances and other health care facilities have increased “rapidly” in recent days and vital medical supplies are running low, reports the Guardian.
The UN agency on Monday confirmed at least nine people had died in 16 attacks on health care facilities since the start of a Russian invasion, reports Reuters, but it did not say who was responsible.
The WHO’s senior emergency officer for Europe, Catherine Smallwood, said: “We will continue to update those numbers. They’ve been increasing quite rapidly over the past few days.”
Europe regional director Hans Kluge said the agency is working to urgently get medical supplies to Ukraine. Among the supplies running low are oxygen, insulin, PPE, surgical supplies and blood products.
He said oxygen, children’s vaccines and mental health expertise were among their top priorities, as well as women’s needs.
Kluge said: "Past conflicts have shown us that adolescent girls, women with disabilities and elderly women are in the most vulnerable situation."
They face an increased risk of suffering attacks by people outside the home and by armed groups as well as intimate partner violence and sexual abuse and exploitation.
Russia ramping up nuclear weapon accusations against Ukraine: UK
There has been an intensification of Russian accusations that Ukraine is developing nuclear or biological weapons since February, the UK's Ministry of Defence says, as per a BBC report.
The UK MoD says that while these are "long-standing narratives", they are likely being amplified "as part of a retrospective justification for Russia's invasion of Ukraine". Ukraine's military has accused Russia of resorting to psychological warfare, saying that groups of Russian forces have been conducting propaganda work in occupied territories to influence local residents.
If you're just joining us, here is a recap of the day's events
The Ukrainian military and civilian soldiers continued to defy the mighty Russian military -- on land, in the air and on water. The Ukrainians continue to protect the borders of key cities and inflict heavy losses across the battlefield.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a dig aimed at his aggressive Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, and showing confidence in the Ukrainian defence of the capital Kyiv, released a video that opened with cellphone footage showing his exact location. “I’m staying in Kyiv. In my office,” he said. “I’m not hiding. And I’m not afraid of anyone.”
As per reports, Russian forces are heaviy reliant on long-range missiles that cause widespread and often indiscriminate damage and create a humanitarian catastrophe.
Hundreds of thousands of people are living with no heat, water and electricity; they are struggling to find a safe path to escape. With the prospect of humaniatian corridors opening, there is some hope for civilians to evacuate their besieged, razed cities.
While the Pentagon and other allies largely agreed with the Ukrainian assessment that the Russian advance has been slowed, they cautioned that the Russians would soon regroup. Russia’s military is eight times the size of Ukraine’s and it has vastly superior firepower at its disposal.
The commander of the Ukrainian military said in a statement on Monday that Ukrainian jets and an antiaircraft missile shot down two Russian airplanes over the city of Kyiv and in a nearby area. Several large explosions were heard in central Kyiv after an air-raid siren sounded, but it was not possible to independently confirm the statement.
Ukrainian soldiers have killed more than 3,000 Russian troops, according to conservative estimates by American officials. Ukraine has shot down military transport planes carrying Russian paratroopers, downed helicopters and blown holes in Russia’s convoys using American anti-tank missiles and armed drones supplied by Turkey, these officials said, citing confidential US intelligence assessments.
Officials at the United Nations said that in just 11 days of fighting, 1.7 million refugees, half of them children, have crossed into neighboring countries. There have been 1,207 civilian casualties in Ukraine, including 406 fatalities. That includes 27 children killed and 42 children injured, and “countless more have been severely traumatized.” It is likely a vast undercount, according to officials.
Civilians are being evacuated from Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol, official sources said.