Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Moscow and Kyiv are set to resume another round of ceasefire talks on Monday, even as Russian military forces continued with air raids and ground assaults and pressed on major Ukrainian cities, including capital Kyiv. While the two sides hailed progress at earlier rounds of ceasefire talks, there seem to be no respite after more than two weeks of fighting. Russian forces had earlier stepped up attacks in western Ukraine with a deadly airstrike on a military base where defending troops had trained with NATO forces, bringing the conflict closer to Poland and other members of the bloc. After the targeted airstrike, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky threatened NATO members that they will soon be assaulted by Russian forces. US has warned Moscow if it hits at NATO, while Washington is also planning to meet the Chinese side and stress the economic penalties Beijing will face if it helps Russia in its war in Ukraine, US officials say. Track all the live updates on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis here
Russia sees no reason for UN peacekeepers to be sent to Ukraine - RIA
Russia sees no reason for United Nations peacekeepers to be sent to Ukraine, RIA news agency quoted the Russian foreign ministry as saying. Pyotr Ilyichev, director of the minitry's international organisations department, said there was no need for peacekeepers as Russia was in control, RIA reported. A new round of talks between Russia and Ukraine will be held on Monday via video link and will start at 10:30 am Kyiv time (0830 GMT).
NEWS ALERT | Ukraine-Russia talks Vvia video conference to start at 2 pm IST (8:30 GMT), said a report on CNBC
Japan urges crypto firms to comply with sanctions against Russia
Japanese authorities ordered crypto exchanges on Monday not to process transactions involving crypto assets subject to asset-freeze sanctions against Russia and Belarus over the war in Ukraine. The step was taken after a Group of Seven (G7) statement on Friday that said Western nations "will impose costs on illicit Russian actors using digital assets to enhance and transfer their wealth.
Antonov aircraft plant in Kyiv shelled by Russian forces, city says
The Antonov aircraft plant in Kyiv has been shelled by Russian forces, the Kyiv city administration said on Monday.
At least one dead, three wounded after residential building hit in Kyiv - TV
At least one person was killed and three injured when a shell hit a residential building in Kyiv on Monday morning, state Ukrainian TV reported. According to Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko, two people were killed and three were hospitalised.
US to warn China of perils of aiding Russia at Rome meet
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan plans to meet China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome on Monday and will stress the economic penalties Beijing will face if it helps Russia in its war in Ukraine, US officials say. Sullivan will warn of the isolation China could face globally if it continued to support Russia, one US official said, without providing details. Officials of the United States and other countries have sought to make clear to China in recent weeks that siding with Russia could carry consequences for trade flows, development of new technologies and could expose it to secondary sanctions.
Biden, Macron underscore need to hold Russia accountable over Ukraine - White House
US President Joe Biden and France's Emmanuel Macron underscored in a call on Sunday their commitment to holding Russia accountable for the invasion of Ukraine, the White House said in a statement.
Israeli foreign minister condemns Russia
Israel's foreign minister is condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine, calling on Moscow to halt its attacks and end the conflict. Yair Lapid's criticism Sunday is among the strongest that has come from Israeli officials since the war began. His remarks set him apart from Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who has stopped short of condemning Russia. Israel has walked a fine line in its response to the crisis. Bennett has voiced support for the Ukrainian people and the country has sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine. But Israel relies on Russia for security coordination in Syria, where Russia has a military presence and where Israeli aircraft have frequently struck enemy targets over recent years. Bennett has been attempting to mediate between the Kremlin and Ukraine. Lapid made his remarks in Bucharest, Romania, where he met his Romanian counterpart.
US: NATO will act if Russia hits alliance
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan says Russia will face a response from NATO should any of its attacks in Ukraine cross borders and hit members of the security alliance. Russian missiles on Sunday struck a military training base close to Ukraine's western border with NATO member Poland and killed 35 people. Sullivan tells CBS News' Face the Nation that President Joe Biden has been clear repeatedly that the United States will work with our allies to defend every inch of NATO territory and that means every inch. Sullivan says a military attack on NATO territory would cause the invocation of Article 5. That requires other countries in NATO to come to the defense of the attacked nation. Sullivan says We will bring the full force of the NATO alliance to bear in responding. Sullivan says NATO would respond even if a shot by Russia that hit NATO territory was accidental.
Ukraine says Chernobyl power line restored
Ukraine says it has restored a broken power line to the Chernobyl power plant, the scene of a nuclear meltdown in 1986, which is held by Russian troops. Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said that heroes from the national power grid company managed to restore the connection. The power is used to run pumps which keep spent nuclear fuel cool to prevent radiation leaks. Ukraine said Wednesday that power had been cut to the site and that there was enough diesel fuel to run on-site generators for 48 hours. The International Atomic Energy Agency played down concerns, saying it saw little risk of the pools containing the spent fuel overheating even without electricity. Belarus said Thursday it had set up an emergency power line to Chernobyl from its nearby border.
Putin supporters demonstrate in Belgrade
Dozens of cars drove through the Serbian capital of Belgrade on Sunday in support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The occupants waved Russian and Serbian flags, honked horns and chanted pro-Putin slogans. Some cars had the letter Z painted on them a symbol of support for the Russian president. The protest was organised by a small far-right group. Serbia has refused to join international sanctions against its ally Russia despite formally seeking EU membership and voting in favour of the U.N. resolution condemning Moscow's aggression. Serbia's dominant state-controlled media are daily carrying Moscow's war propaganda, creating a strong pro-Putin mood among Serbia's ultranationalists and far-right groups.
Air alarms go off in Kyiv
Air alarms sounded in Kyiv. Citizens have been advised to go to bomb shelters.
One American journalist was killed and another journalist was injured by Russian forces in Irpin, Ukraine, on Sunday.
US condemns Russian attack on Ukrainian base near Polish border
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday condemned a Russian attack on a large Ukrainian base near the border with NATO member Poland, which killed 35 people and wounded 134, according to a local official. "We condemn the Russian Federation's missile attack on the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security in Yavoriv, close to Ukraine's border with Poland," Blinken wrote on Twitter. "The brutality must stop."
Bermuda suspends permits for Russian-operated planes over safety oversight concerns
Bermuda's aviation regulator said it is suspending certification of all Russian-operated airplanes registered in the British overseas territory due to international sanctions over the war in Ukraine, in a move expected to affect more than 700 planes. The regulator said it was unable to confidently approve the planes as airworthy due to the impact of sanctions on its ability to conduct safety oversight. Manufacturers are no longer providing parts to Russian airlines as part of the sanctions.
Ukraine president calls on software giants to stop supporting their products in Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday called on U.S. software firms Microsoft Corp and Oracle Corp and German business software group SAP to halt support services for their products in Russia. "Stop supporting your products in Russia, stop the war!," he said on Twitter.
Chinese embassy says has never heard of Russian requests for Ukraine help
The spokesperson for China's embassy in Washington responded to media reports on Sunday that Moscow had asked Beijing for military equipment since launching its invasion of Ukraine by saying, "I've never heard of that." The spokesperson, Liu Pengyu, said China's priority was to prevent the tense situation in Ukraine from getting out of control. "The current situation in Ukraine is indeed disconcerting," he said in an emailed response to a query from Reuters.
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy went to visit wounded soldiers in hospital on Sunday
Russia seeks military equipment from China after Ukraine invasion - reports
Russia has asked China for military equipment since its February 24 invasion of Ukraine, the Financial Times and Washington Post reported on Sunday, citing US officials. US National Security advisor Jake Sullivan will be in Rome on Monday to meet with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi, the White House said earlier. Russia, which calls its action in Ukraine a "special operation," and China have tightened cooperation as they have come under strong Western pressure over human rights and a raft of other issues.
Russia strikes military base near Polish border as it steps up its offensive, Ukraine says
A Russian airstrike on a large Ukrainian military facility near the border with NATO member Poland on Sunday killed 35 people and wounded 134, a local Ukrainian official said, as other officials reported intense Russian attacks around the country. Britain said the incident, just 15 miles (25 km) from the Polish border, marked a "significant escalation" of the conflict. US President Joe Biden has said NATO would defend every inch of its territory if Russia's invasion of Ukraine spills over into member states of the Western defence alliance.
US, allies will continue to escalate pressure on Russia - Sullivan
Russia's expansion of attacks to new targets in Ukraine near the Polish border reflects its growing frustration about the pace of the invasion, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN on Sunday. Sullivan said Washington had no plans to have US military forces operating in Ukraine, but the United States would defend "every inch" of NATO territory, while increasing assistance to Ukrainian fighters, including through provision of anti-aircraft weapons.
Talks between Russia and Ukraine to resume today
Talks between Russia and Ukraine are to resume on Monday, say Ukrainian negotiators and the Kremlin, after both sides hail progress at earlier rounds aimed at ending more than two weeks of fighting, AFP reported.
