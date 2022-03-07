Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, official sources said. Modi's expected talk with Zelenskyy comes amid India's all out efforts to evacuate its nationals, mostly students, from the country facing attack from Russia. This is the second time Modi will speak to Zelenskyy since the war began. Meanwhile, Russian forces increased their shelling of Ukraine, while President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to the West to strengthen sanctions. Ukraine says Russian forces stepped up nighttime shelling of cities in the center, north and south of the country. Kyiv is all set to ask the United Nations' top court on Monday to issue an emergency ruling requiring Russia to stop its invasion, arguing that Moscow's justification for the attack is based on a faulty interpretation of genocide law. Track all the live updates around Russia-Ukraine war here
Palladium scales record high, gold hits $2,000 on Russia-Ukraine war
Palladium jumped to a record high on Monday, while gold hit the key level of $2,000 per ounce, as concerns over Russia-Ukraine conflict pushed investors towards safe-haven assets. Palladium gained 5.7 percent to $3,172.19 per ounce, as of 0158 GMT, after hitting an all-time high at $3,172.22 earlier in the session. Russia accounts for 40 percent of global production of the auto-catalyst metal, used by automakers in catalytic converters to curb emissions. Fighting stopped about 200,000 people from evacuating the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol for the second day in a row on Sunday, as Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to press ahead with his invasion unless Kyiv surrendered.
Indian shares plummet over 2% as oil prices soar on Ukraine crisis
Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 suffered sharp losses on Monday following a gap-down opening, as crude oil prices surged past $130 a barrel mark amid heightened geopolitical tensions. Investors globally tracked updates on the Russia-Ukraine war. Barring the metal space, a sell-off across sectors pulled the headline indices lower, with financial, IT and consumer stocks being the biggest contributors to the fall. Broader markets also bled, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices down around three percent each.
Russia warns Ukraine's neighbouring countries
The Russian military has warned Ukraine's neighbouring countries from hosting its warplanes, saying Moscow may consider them a part of the conflict if Ukrainian aircraft fly combat missions from their territory. Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov charged Sunday that some Ukrainian combat planes had redeployed to Romania and other Ukraine neighbours he didn't identify. Konashenkov warned that if those warplanes attack the Russian forces from the territory of those nations, it could be considered as those countries' engagement in the military conflict.
AmEx suspends operations in Russia, Belarus
American Express announced Sunday it is suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus. Globally issued American Express cards will no longer work at merchants or ATMs in Russia, the company said in a statement. AmEx cards issued locally in Russia by the country's banks will also no longer work outside of Russia. The company previously halted its relationships with banks in Russia impacted by the U.S. and international government sanctions, the company said.
PM Modi to speak with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, official sources said. Modi's expected talk with Zelenskyy comes amid India's all out efforts to evacuate its nationals, mostly students, from the country facing attack from Russia. This is the second time Modi will speak to Zelenskyy since the war began. The prime minister has also spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin after he launched an attack on Ukraine.
UN chief calls for pause in fighting in Ukraine to allow safe passage of civilians caught in conflict in Sumy, Kharkiv
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Sunday said it is "absolutely essential" to pause the fighting in Ukraine to allow for the safe passage of civilians caught in the conflict in areas like Kharkiv and Sumy. It is absolutely essential to establish a pause in the fighting in Ukraine to allow for the safe passage of civilians from Mariupol, Kharkiv and Sumy, as well as all other places caught in conflict, and to ensure life-saving humanitarian supplies can move in for those who remain, Guterres said in a tweet as Russia's military offensive against Ukraine intensified on Sunday. The UN chief's tweet came amid Russian allegations that Indian and other foreign nationals are being kept by force in these regions by Ukrainian nationalists. Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the UN Security Council on Friday that Ukraine nationals are keeping over 3,700 Indian citizens by force in Kharkiv and Sumy and buses from Russia are ready and waiting at crossing points to go to these Ukrainian cities to evacuate Indian students and other foreign nationals.
Russia is tightening its grip on Ukraine nuclear plant, says UN watchdog
Russian forces that seized Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant have now placed staff running the facility under their command and restricted communications with the outside world, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Sunday. The International Atomic Energy Agency said it was "extremely concerned" about developments at Zaporizhzhia, Europe's largest nuclear power plant, citing information from Ukraine's nuclear regulator. "Ukraine reports that any action of plant management – including measures related to the technical operation of the six reactor units – requires prior approval by the Russian commander," the IAEA said in a statement. "In a second serious development, Ukraine has reported that the Russian forces at the site have switched off some mobile networks and the internet so that reliable information from the site cannot be obtained through the normal channels of communication," it added.
New Zealand expands sanctions on Russia over Ukraine invasion
New Zealand's government said on Monday that it will introduce legislation to allow it to bring first-of-its-kind sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the sanctions will give the country the ability to freeze Russian assets in New Zealand, prevent people and companies from moving their money and assets here to escape sanctions imposed by other countries, and stop superyachts, ships and aircraft from entering the country's waters or airspace.
Kyiv plans to blow up nuclear reactor, blame us for it, alleges Russia Defence Ministry
The Russian Defense Ministry also alleged, without providing evidence, that Ukrainian forces are plotting to blow up an experimental nuclear reactor in Kharkiv and to blame it on a Russian missile strike. Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke Sunday about the nuclear situation in Ukraine, which has 15 nuclear reactors at four power plants and was the scene of the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster.
Putin welcomes trilateral meeting to discuss safety of nuclear power plants in Ukraine: Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday welcomed the idea to hold a trilateral meeting of the IAEA, Russia and Ukraine as "useful" and said it could be held by video link or in a third country, amidst growing global concern over the safety of the nuclear power plants in war-torn Ukraine. Russia's armed forces earlier seized control of the Zaporozhskaya and Chernobyl nuclear power stations during a "special military operation" in Ukraine.
Brent crude up $10, shares sink as Ukraine conflict deepens
The price of oil jumped more than $10 a barrel and shares were sharply lower Monday as the conflict in Ukraine deepened amid mounting calls for harsher sanctions against Russia. Brent crude oil briefly surged over $10 to nearly $130 a barrel early Monday. Benchmark U.S. crude was up nearly $9 at more than $124 a barrel. The surge followed a warning from Russian President Vladimir Putin that Ukrainian statehood was imperiled as Russian forces battered strategic locations. A temporary cease-fire in two Ukrainian cities failed and both sides blamed each other.
US may draft bill to ban oil, energy imports from Russia
The US House of Representatives may draft a bill to ban oil and energy imports from Russia, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said. The bill would terminate normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus and cancel Moscow's access to the World Trade Organisation.
Russia has deployed 95% of its troops in Ukraine: US official
Russia has fired 600 missiles and deployed 95 percent of its amassed troops in Ukraine, according to a senior US defence official, CNN reported.
Ukraine official: Russian forces step up nighttime shelling of cities in the center, north and south of the country
Russian forces stepped up their shelling of Ukrainian cities in the center, north and south of the country late Sunday, presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovich said. “The latest wave of missile strikes came as darkness fell,” he said on Ukrainian television. He said the areas that came under heavy shelling include the outskirts of Kyiv, Chernihiv in the north, Mykolaiv in the south, and Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city.
Ukraine and Russia to face off at World Court over genocide claim
Ukraine will ask the United Nations' top court on Monday to issue an emergency ruling requiring Russia to stop its invasion, arguing that Moscow's justification for the attack is based on a faulty interpretation of genocide law. Although the court's rulings are binding and countries generally follow them, it has no direct means of enforcing them. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Russia's "special military action" is needed "to protect people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide" - meaning those whose first or only language is Russian - in eastern Ukraine.
Fighting traps residents in Mariupol; Putin calls on Ukraine to surrender
Fighting stopped about 200,000 people from evacuating the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol for a second day in a row on Sunday, as Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to press ahead with his invasion unless Kyiv surrendered. Most people trapped in the port city are sleeping underground to escape more than six days of near-constant shelling by encircling Russian forces that has cut off food, water, power and heating supplies, according to the Ukrainian authorities.