Palladium scales record high, gold hits $2,000 on Russia-Ukraine warPalladium jumped to a record high on Monday, while gold hit the key level of $2,000 per ounce, as concerns over Russia-Ukraine conflict pushed investors towards safe-haven assets. Palladium gained 5.7 percent to $3,172.19 per ounce, as of 0158 GMT, after hitting an all-time high at $3,172.22 earlier in the session. Russia accounts for 40 percent of global production of the auto-catalyst metal, used by automakers in catalytic converters to curb emissions. Fighting stopped about 200,000 people from evacuating the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol for the second day in a row on Sunday, as Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to press ahead with his invasion unless Kyiv surrendered.