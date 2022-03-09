Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates:

An air alert was declared Wednesday morning in and around Kyiv, with residents urged to get to bomb shelters as quickly as possible. Regional administration head Oleksiy Kuleba on Telegram wrote "Kyiv region is on air alert. There is a threat of a missile attack. Everyone must immediately move to shelters."

Russia has been accused by Ukraine's government of violating a ceasefire agreement by bombarding a path designed to allow people to escape Mariupol, which is under siege. Residents of the port city are not only subjected to Russian bombing, but they also lack heat, water, sanitary facilities, and telephones.

The United States administration, on the other hand, said that it consulted its European allies before banning the import of Russian oil and gas and stressing that it recognizes not all of its partners were in a position to follow suit. President Biden on Tuesday banned the import of Russian crude oil and certain petroleum products, liquefied natural gas, and coal.

Meanwhile, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday that Indian students stranded in the war-torn Ukrainian city of Sumy have been moved out and flights under Operation Ganga are being prepared to bring them back home.

