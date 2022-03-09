Russia-Ukraine War News Live Updates: Russia has been accused by Ukraine's government of violating a ceasefire agreement by bombarding a path designed to allow people to escape Mariupol, which is under siege. Residents of the port city are not only subjected to Russian bombing, but they also lack heat, water, sanitary facilities, and telephones. US President Biden on Tuesday banned the import of Russian crude oil and certain petroleum products, liquefied natural gas, and coal. Meanwhile, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday that Indian students stranded in the war-torn Ukrainian city of Sumy have been moved out and flights under Operation Ganga are being prepared to bring them back home. Track all the live updates from the Russia-Ukraine war here:
Oil rises towards $130 as Russian crude struggles to find buyers
Oil rose towards $130 a barrel on Wednesday, supported by concern of a potential supply shock as the United States banned Russian oil imports and amid signs that some buyers are already steering clear. The United States on Tuesday imposed a ban on Russian oil imports, Britain said it would phase them out and Shell said it would stop buying Russian crude. JP Morgan estimated around 70% of Russian seaborne oil was struggling to find buyers. "What is obvious is that the current crisis will not be resolved in the foreseeable (future) and consequently oil prices are expected to remain at elevated levels," said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM. Brent crude was up $1.68, or 1.3%, at $129.66 a barrel at 0905 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was up $1.60, or 1.3%, to $125.30.
Anxious Ukrainians recall last words with loved ones in besieged Mariupol
Victoria Zaburyna had urged her 76-year-old mother to flee the Russian forces that now besiege Mariupol in southeastern Ukraine. She replied that the city was still calm and had stayed put. Then her mother called to say that she was sheltering in a hallway after a bomb or shell had destroyed a nearby school, peppering her apartment block with debris. "It's kind of quiet now, so I'll probably return home," said her mother, Tamara Usenko. "Don't worry." There has been no word from her since. Hundreds of thousands of residents of Mariupol under bombardment have been sheltering without water or power for more than a week. Phone signals are also down, effectively cutting off the industrial city from the world. Zaburyna has become one of thousands of Ukrainians desperately seeking information about loved ones who might have been cut off, displaced and possibly killed in the war. Oleg Maksimchuk's older brother Viktor, who is 63 and retired, lives in a village just east of Mariupol. They haven't spoken since Feb. 26, when Viktor was sheltering in a basement.
US Congress reaches agreement for Ukraine aid, government funding bill
US congressional leaders reached a bipartisan agreement early on Wednesday to allocate $13.6 billion in emergency aid for Ukraine and provide $15.6 billion to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The sweeping legislation will provide $1.5 trillion for defense and non-defense discretionary spending and fund the federal government through September 30. "We can’t stay away from the TV and watching what is happening in Ukraine ... and this bill responds to Russia’s unprovoked war of aggression (and) vicious invasion of Ukraine," Rosa DeLauro, the House Appropriations Committee chair, said in a statement. Congress faces a midnight Friday deadline to pass the legislation. House of Representatives Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told reporters earlier on Tuesday that his chamber is aiming to debate and pass legislation on Wednesday. But he left open the possibility of a short-term stop-gap bill being needed if legislation providing full government funding is not completed in time.
Poland says NATO countries must act together on jets for Ukraine
Any supply of fighter jets to Ukraine must be done through NATO, top Polish officials said on Wednesday, after Washington rejected Poland's offer to fly all its MIG-29 jets to a U.S. airbase with a view to them being supplied to Kyiv. Ukraine has pleaded with Western nations to provide it with fighter jets to counter a Russian invasion that has forced more than 2 million refugees to flee the country, and U.S. lawmakers have responded by pushing President Joe Biden's administration to facilitate the transfer of aircraft. On Tuesday, Poland said it was ready to deploy all its MIG-29 jets to Ramstein Air Base in Germany and put them at the disposal of the United States, urging other NATO members to do the same. The Pentagon later dismissed the offer as not "tenable". "The USA does not want these planes to come to Ukraine from American bases," Jakub Kumoch, the Polish president's foreign affairs advisor, told pulic broadcaster TVP Info. "Poland is ready to act, but only within the framework of the alliance, within the framework of NATO."
Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: 10 killed in eastern Ukraine shooting
At least 10 people were killed in shooting in eastern Ukraine's Severodonestk, news agency AFP reports, citing a local officials.
UK impounds aircraft under new Russian sanctions
British transport minister Grant Shapps said on Wednesday Britain had used new aviation sanctions to impound an aircraft after making it a criminal offence for Russian aircraft to fly or land in the United Kingdom. "Last night, I also signed a law which closes off some of those loopholes to do with trying to work out the ownership of some of these aircraft," Shapps told BBC TV. "There is one such aircraft on the ground at the moment at Farnborough that I've essentially impounded whilst we carry out further investigations for the last few days - and it's very important that we have the laws available to enable that to happen."
Ukraine makes new attempt to get civilians out of Mariupol, other cities
Ukraine will on Wednesday try to evacuate civilians through six "humanitarian corridors", including from the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said. She said in a video statement that Ukrainian armed forces had agreed to stop firing in those areas from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. (0700-1900 GMT)and urged Russian forces to fulfil their commitment to local ceasefires.
IMF board to consider $1.4 billion in funding for Ukraine on March 9: Kristalina Georgieva
The International Monetary Fund's executive board is poised to approve on Wednesday $1.4 billion in emergency funding for Ukraine to help it respond to Russia's invasion, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday. Georgieva told a forum hosted by the Financial Times that the funding came on top of $700 million disbursed to Ukraine by the IMF in December, and $2.7 billion in emergency reserves it received as part of an IMF allocation in August. She said IMF staff were engaged in daily discussions with the Ukrainian authorities to help them manage the economic crisis triggered by the Russian invasion and mobilize financial support and resources. The IMF chief said the war had delivered a shock to the world economy, sending energy and food prices higher, displacing millions of people and eroding business confidence. "The unthinkable happened with Russia’s attack on Ukraine," she said. "It is tragic, and it is also consequential."
Russia-Ukraine war news LIVE updates: Russia says it thwarted plot to attack Donbas
Russia's Defense Ministry says its operation thwarted a large-scale plot to attack separatist-held regions of eastern Ukraine. Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov on Wednesday cited from what he claimed was an intercepted Ukrainian National Guard document laying out plans for a weekslong operation targeting the Donbas region. Konashenkov said in a televised statement: The special military operation of the Russian armed forces, carried out since February 24, preempted and thwarted a large-scale offensive by strike groups of Ukrainian troops on the Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics, which are not controlled by Kyiv, in March of this year. He did not address Russia's shelling, airstrikes and attacks on Ukrainian civilians or cities, Russian military casualties or any other aspect of its bogged-down campaign. Russia calls its invasion of Ukraine a special military operation, and official statements about the war have focused almost exclusively on fighting and evacuations in the separatist-held regions, where Russian-backed forces have been fighting Ukraine's military since 2014.
Crude rises on US Russian oil ban, Asian shares wobble
Crude oil prices rose again on Wednesday while Asian stocks struggled for footing as investors assessed the impact of the worsening conflict in Ukraine and a new U.S. ban on Russian oil. In Europe, however, shares were poised for a stronger open. Euro Stoxx 50 and German DAX futures were around 2% higher and FTSE futures gained 1.36% in early deals. "It's not really ... a risk-on rally. It's more that investors have got less reason to sell than they previously did, nothing's really come through to change sentiment around, and you've probably got some short covering in there," said Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at City Index in Sydney. The price of a barrel of crude, already on the march higher in January on supply worries and expectations of a strengthening global economic recovery, has rocketed upward since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. Oil is now roughly double its early December low.
Ukraine war at 2-week mark: Russians slowed but did not stopped
Two weeks into its war in Ukraine, Russia has achieved less and struggled more than anticipated at the outset of the biggest land conflict in Europe since World War II. But the invading force of more than 150,000 troops retains large and possibly decisive advantages in firepower as they bear down on key cities. Moscow's main objective toppling the Kyiv government and replacing it with Kremlin-friendly leadership remains elusive, and its overall offensive has been slowed by an array of failings, including a lack of coordination between air and ground forces and an inability to fully dominate Ukraine's skies. The Pentagon on Tuesday estimated that Russia retains about 95% of the combat power it has deployed in Ukraine, accounting for weapons and vehicles destroyed or made inoperable as well as troops killed and wounded. Those losses, while modest at first glance, are significant for two weeks of fighting.
Zelenskyy asks UK Parliament to designate Russia as 'terrorist state'
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged British MPs to designate Russia as a "terrorist state" after President Vladimir Putin ordered a special military operation against his nation and called for tougher sanctions on Moscow to "make sure our skies are safe". The 44-year-old Ukrainian leader, who made a "historic" address to the House of Commons via videolink on Tuesday, received a standing ovation by members of Parliament. "We are looking for your help, for the help of Western counties. We are thankful for this help and I am grateful to you, Boris, said Zelenskyy, addressing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. "Please increase the pressure of sanctions against this country (Russia) and please recognise this country as a terrorist state. Please make sure that our Ukrainian skies are safe. Please make sure that you do what needs to be done and what is stipulated by the greatness of your country. Glory to Ukraine and glory to the United Kingdom, he said.
Kyiv mayor says Russia is massing troops closer to the capital
Russia is gathering troops closer and closer to Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital's mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote in an online post on Wednesday. "We are preparing and will defend Kyiv!," he added. "Kyiv stands and will stand."
Oil prices push higher after US escalates Russia sanctions with ban
Oil continued its rally near $127 a barrel after President Joe Biden said the US would ban the import of Russian crude, escalating efforts to hobble the nation’s economy that will further strain global energy markets.
Russia says Kyiv declined to endorse evacuation routes towards Ukraine
Moscow said on Tuesday that Ukrainian authorities had endorsed only one civilian evacuation route from areas affected by fighting out of 10 that were proposed, including five towards territory controlled by Kyiv, the Interfax news agency reported. The Russian defence ministry said 723 people had been evacuated through the Sumy-Poltava corridor, including 576 Indian nationals, in a first convoy.
Air raid sirens in Kyiv, alert declared in 2 other Ukrainian cities
An air alert has been declared in and around Kyiv, with residents urged to get to bomb shelters as quickly as possible, according to AP.
As sanctions bite, Russia puts restrictions on currency withdrawal
According to Nexta, the Central Bank of Russia increased currency restrictions on Wednesday in response to the tough sanctions imposed by the West over the conflict in Ukraine. The central bank of Russia has instructed Russia's commercial banks to limit cash withdrawals from foreign currency accounts to $10,000.
EU not to ban Russian oil like US: Josep Borrell exclusive
In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union and Vice President of EU Commission, confirmed that the EU will not impose a ban on Russian oil and gas because of its heavy dependence. He explained that the import of Russian oil forms a small part for the US and the country almost doesn’t need it but that’s not the case for the EU as Russia is a big supplier of energy over here.
MEA says all Indian students stranded in Sumy moved out
All Indian students stranded in the war-torn Ukrainian city of Sumy have been moved out and flights under Operation Ganga are being prepared to bring them back home, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.
US vice president Kamala Harris to meet Romania, Poland leaders
In her meeting with the leaders of Poland and Russia, US vice president Kamala Harris will focus on the next steps to respond to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and reassure them of Washington's support, according to Reuters.
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina thanks PM Modi for rescuing 9 nationals from Ukraine
Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina thanks PM Narendra Modi for rescuing its 9 nationals from Ukraine under ‘Operation Ganga’. Nepalese, Tunisian students were also rescued under this operation: Government sources tell ANI
Crude jumps on US Russian oil ban
Crude oil prices jumped again on Wednesday while Asian stocks struggled for footing as investors assessed the impact of the worsening conflict in Ukraine and a new US ban on Russian oil. The price of a barrel of crude, already on the march higher in January on supply worries and expectations of a strengthening global economic recovery, has rocketed upward since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. Oil is now roughly double its early December low.
All Indian students moved out of Ukraine's Sumy: MEA
All Indian students stranded in the war-torn Ukrainian city of Sumy have been moved out and flights under Operation Ganga are being prepared to bring them back home, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Tuesday. MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Indian students moved out of Sumy were being taken to Poltava, from where they will board trains to western Ukraine. Poltava is at a distance of about 175 km from Sumy.
As Russia attacks Ukraine, China eyes the Indo-Pacific -Australia intelligence boss
A "troubling new strategic convergence" between Beijing and Moscow has developed and the risk of "major power conflict" had grown since Russia invaded Ukraine, Australia's intelligence chief said on Wednesday. Andrew Shearer, director-general of the Office of National Intelligence, said China's President Xi Jinping appears to be planning to dominate the Indo-Pacific region and use it as a base to overtake the United States as the world's leading power.
IAEA says loses contact with Chernobyl nuclear data systems
The Chernobyl nuclear power plant is no longer transmitting data to the UN's atomic watchdog, the agency said Tuesday, as it voiced concern for staff working under Russian guard at the Ukrainian facility.
Users book Airbnb properties to support Ukrainians in war with Russia
Thousands of Airbnb users have rented holiday accommodations in Ukraine's war-torn country, not to visit but to help local hosts survive the Russian invasion. A representative for the San Francisco-based firm told AFP on Tuesday that over $1.9 million was spent on reservations for more than 61,000 nights in Ukraine over a two-day period last week.
Air raid sirens in Kyiv, two other cities in Ukraine
Air raid sirens were sounded in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv and two other cities- Zhytomyr and Vasylkiv. The residents have been asked to go to the nearest shelter.
Russia now global economic pariah, claims Biden administration
Russia has become a global economic pariah after it attacked Ukraine and the international community has joined the US in imposing tough sanctions against Moscow, the Joe Biden administration has claimed. US President Biden termed the package of economic sanctions enforced against Russia "most significant in history" and claimed that it has caused consequential damage to the Russian economy.
Recognise Russia as 'terrorist country': Ukraine President to UK Parliament
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday called on British MPs to recognise Russia as a terrorist country following President Vladimir Putin's attack on his nation and called for tougher sanctions to "make sure our skies are safe
FIFA postpones Ukraine playoff, gives Poland a bye vs Russia
Amid a shutdown of domestic soccer during the invasion by Russia, FIFA agreed Tuesday to Ukraines request to postpone the national teams' World Cup qualifying playoff in Scotland in two weeks' time. FIFA also awarded Poland a bye through its playoff semifinal against Russia that was also scheduled on March 24.