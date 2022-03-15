Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Russia and Ukraine launched a fresh round of talks on Monday in an effort to end Moscow’s devastating war, despite deadly airstrikes in the capital Kyiv and an eastern pro-Moscow separatist region. As the fourth round of talks to end more than two weeks of fighting began, Russian-backed separatists said fragments from a shot-down Ukrainian Tochka missile landed in the centre of Donetsk, killing 17 civilians, including children.Talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials are expected to resume on Tuesday. Ukraine said today that it would demand an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian troops during the fourth round of negotiations to end more than two weeks of fighting after Moscow launched an invasion of Ukraine. Track all the live updates on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis here:
Beijing Winter Paralympics: Ukraine finishes 2nd behind China, team returns home to war with Russia
Russia will issue grain export licenses within quota despite export ban
Russia plans to temporarily ban grain exports but will keep on providing special export licences to traders within its current quota, Deputy Prime Minister Viktoria Abramchenko said on Monday, playing down the global effect of the ban. Russia is the world's largest wheat exporter with Egypt and Turkey among the main buyers. It competes mainly with the European Union and Ukraine.
Russia's trade ministry proposed banning the export of white sugar and raw sugar until Aug. 31, as well as wheat, rye, barley and maize until June 30, Abramchenko said on social media.
Investors turn to crypto funds, companies as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates
Global investors are scooping up stakes in cryptocurrency funds and companies, as they seek exposure to a sector many believe could withstand the fallout from the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Research firm Fundstrat, in its latest note to clients, said venture capital (VC) buyers invested around $4 billion in the crypto space in the last three weeks of February. VCs poured in another $400 million to start-ups in the sector last week, data showed.
The VC investment is consistent with broad weekly inflows. Since the beginning of the year, weekly investments in the industry have been averaging anywhere between $800 million to about $2 billion, Fundstrat data showed.
At Rome meeting, US raises concerns about China aligning with Russia
US national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Monday raised concerns with Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi about China’s alignment with Russia as Washington warned of the economic penalties and global isolation that Beijing would face if it helps Moscow in its invasion of Ukraine. The lengthy meeting took place in Rome as the United States told allies in NATO and several Asian countries that China had signaled its willingness to provide military and economic aid to Russia to support its war, two US officials said.
Anti-war protester interrupts main Russian news show
A anti-war protester interrupted the main news programme on Russia's Channel One with a banner that called on viewers to "not believe the propaganda" and "stop the war" in Ukraine, Reuters reported. The channel, which describes the Russian invasion as a "special operation" to "denazify" Ukraine, said it was undertaking an internal review into the incident, the Tass news agency reported.
Energoatom: Russian troops blew up explosives at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Ukraine’s state-run nuclear energy company said on March 14 that the explosives had been blown up near the Russian-controlled Ukrainian plant’s main reactor and that further explosions are planned.
Erdogan says it is unclear whether Turkey will buy more Russian arms
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday it was too early to comment on Turkey's possible purchase of more Russian weapons given Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Speaking in Ankara alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Erdogan said Turkey had provided support for Ukraine in a manner NATO allies had not been able to despite its ties with Russia. Ankara was continuing to send humanitarian aid to Kyiv, he said.
"Under the current circumstances, it would be premature to talk about what the future shows, right now. We have to see what the conditions bring. We have to maintain our friendship with Zelenskiy and Putin," Erdogan said.
Dollar slips as traders eye Fed, Russia-Ukraine talks
The dollar dipped modestly against a basket of currencies on Monday but remained near a 21-month high hit last week as investors eyed Russia-Ukraine peace talks, while major central bank meetings this week kept large moves in foreign exchange in check. The dollar index fell 0.056% at 98.96, not far from the 99.415 touched a week ago, the highest level for the greenback since May 2020.
Tentative hopes of progress in peace talks between Ukraine and Russia helped boost the appetite for riskier currencies on Monday, though upcoming central bank meetings and another COVID-19 pandemic-related lockdown in China kept risk-taking muted.
World Court to rule in Ukraine case against Russia on March 16
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Monday said it would rule in the case that Ukraine has brought against Russia on March 16. In a hearing which was boycotted by Russia on March 7, Ukraine asked the court to order Russia to cease military activities because it said the invasion was based on a faulty interpretation of the UN genocide treaty.
Russian airlines will keep planes leased from foreign firms
The fate of hundreds of planes leased by Russian airlines from foreign companies grew murkier on Monday after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law letting the airlines register those planes and continue flying them. Russian state media said the law will let Russian airlines keep their fleets and operate foreign planes on routes within Russia.
Many of the planes used by Russian airlines are leased from foreign companies, including several in Ireland, a member of the European Union. Last month, the EU banned the sale or leasing of planes to Russia as part of sanctions to punish Russia for invading Ukraine. It gave leasing companies until March 28 to end current contracts in Russia.
Ukraine accuses Russia of blocking aid convoy to besieged port city of Mariupol
Senior Ukrainian presidential official Kyrylo Tymoshenko on Monday accused Russia of blocking a humanitarian aid convoy sent to relieve the besieged port city of Mariupol. Civilians have been trapped in Mariupol by Russian shelling for more than two weeks and have been without heating, electricity and running water for most of this time, the Ukrainian authorities say.
However, at least 160 cars left the city on Monday in the first successful attempt to evacuate civilians in a humanitarian corridor after over a week of trying. Around 150,000 people had been evacuated through humanitarian corridors so far, Tymoshenko said.
Oil falls over 6% on Russia-Ukraine talk hopes, China lockdowns
Oil prices fell over 6 percent on Monday to the lowest in nearly two weeks, as diplomatic efforts between Ukraine and Russia looked like they might end the conflict which would boost global supplies, while a pandemic-linked travel ban in China cast doubt on demand. Brent futures fell $7.11, or 6.3 percent, to $105.56 a barrel by 1:55 p.m. EDT (1755 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $7.82, or 7.2 percent, to $101.51.
US told NATO, Asia allies that China willing to supply arms to Russia - US official
The United States on Monday told allies in NATO and several Asian countries that China had signalled its willingness to provide military and economic aid to Russia to support its war in Ukraine, a US official said. The message, sent in a diplomatic cable and delivered in person by intelligence officials, also noted China was expected to deny those plans, said the official, who was speaking on condition of anonymity.
