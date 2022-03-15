Russia will issue grain export licenses within quota despite export ban

Russia plans to temporarily ban grain exports but will keep on providing special export licences to traders within its current quota, Deputy Prime Minister Viktoria Abramchenko said on Monday, playing down the global effect of the ban. Russia is the world's largest wheat exporter with Egypt and Turkey among the main buyers. It competes mainly with the European Union and Ukraine.

Russia's trade ministry proposed banning the export of white sugar and raw sugar until Aug. 31, as well as wheat, rye, barley and maize until June 30, Abramchenko said on social media.