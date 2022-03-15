Russia-Ukraine War LIVE:

Russia and Ukraine launched a fresh round of talks on Monday in an effort to end Moscow’s devastating war, despite deadly airstrikes in the capital Kyiv and an eastern pro-Moscow separatist region. As the fourth round of talks to end more than two weeks of fighting began, Russian-backed separatists said fragments from a shot-down Ukrainian Tochka missile landed in the centre of Donetsk, killing 17 civilians, including children.

Talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials are expected to resume on Tuesday. Ukraine said today that it would demand an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian troops during the fourth round of negotiations to end more than two weeks of fighting after Moscow launched an invasion of Ukraine.

The European Union has announced that the bloc's 27 members have agreed to a fresh round of sanctions to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. France, which now holds the EU presidency, said the group "has agreed a fourth package of sanctions targeting persons and businesses implicated in the aggression against Ukraine, as well as important sectors of the Russian economy, in conjunction with our international allies."

On Wednesday, Ukraine's president will give a virtual speech to Congress in an attempt to increase pressure on the White House to adopt a stronger stance on Russia's invasion. The request comes as both sides begin a new round of talks in the aftermath of fatal airstrikes in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, nearly three weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the attack.

Oil prices fell over 6 percent on Monday to the lowest in nearly two weeks, as diplomatic efforts between Ukraine and Russia looked like they might end the conflict which would boost global supplies, while a pandemic-linked travel ban in China cast doubt on demand.