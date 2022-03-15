0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
  • Business News>
  • world news>

  • Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: EU imposes 4th set of sanctions against Russia; Kyiv to demand immediate ceasefire when talks resume today

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: EU imposes 4th set of sanctions against Russia; Kyiv to demand immediate ceasefire when talks resume today

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
Mini

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Russia and Ukraine launched a fresh round of talks on Monday in an effort to end Moscow’s devastating war, despite deadly airstrikes in the capital Kyiv and an eastern pro-Moscow separatist region. As the fourth round of talks to end more than two weeks of fighting began, Russian-backed separatists said fragments from a shot-down Ukrainian Tochka missile landed in the centre of Donetsk, killing 17 civilians, including children.Talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials are expected to resume on Tuesday. Ukraine said today that it would demand an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian troops during the fourth round of negotiations to end more than two weeks of fighting after Moscow launched an invasion of Ukraine. Track all the live updates on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis here:

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: EU imposes 4th set of sanctions against Russia; Kyiv to demand immediate ceasefire when talks resume today

  • Dollar slips as traders eye Fed, Russia-Ukraine talks

    The dollar dipped modestly against a basket of currencies on Monday but remained near a 21-month high hit last week as investors eyed Russia-Ukraine peace talks, while major central bank meetings this week kept large moves in foreign exchange in check. The dollar index fell 0.056% at 98.96, not far from the 99.415 touched a week ago, the highest level for the greenback since May 2020.

    Tentative hopes of progress in peace talks between Ukraine and Russia helped boost the appetite for riskier currencies on Monday, though upcoming central bank meetings and another COVID-19 pandemic-related lockdown in China kept risk-taking muted.

  • World Court to rule in Ukraine case against Russia on March 16

    The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Monday said it would rule in the case that Ukraine has brought against Russia on March 16. In a hearing which was boycotted by Russia on March 7, Ukraine asked the court to order Russia to cease military activities because it said the invasion was based on a faulty interpretation of the UN genocide treaty.

  • Russian airlines will keep planes leased from foreign firms 

    The fate of hundreds of planes leased by Russian airlines from foreign companies grew murkier on Monday after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law letting the airlines register those planes and continue flying them. Russian state media said the law will let Russian airlines keep their fleets and operate foreign planes on routes within Russia.

    Many of the planes used by Russian airlines are leased from foreign companies, including several in Ireland, a member of the European Union. Last month, the EU banned the sale or leasing of planes to Russia as part of sanctions to punish Russia for invading Ukraine. It gave leasing companies until March 28 to end current contracts in Russia.

  • Ukraine accuses Russia of blocking aid convoy to besieged port city of Mariupol

    Senior Ukrainian presidential official Kyrylo Tymoshenko on Monday accused Russia of blocking a humanitarian aid convoy sent to relieve the besieged port city of Mariupol. Civilians have been trapped in Mariupol by Russian shelling for more than two weeks and have been without heating, electricity and running water for most of this time, the Ukrainian authorities say.

    However, at least 160 cars left the city on Monday in the first successful attempt to evacuate civilians in a humanitarian corridor after over a week of trying. Around 150,000 people had been evacuated through humanitarian corridors so far, Tymoshenko said.

  • Oil falls over 6% on Russia-Ukraine talk hopes, China lockdowns

    Oil prices fell over 6 percent on Monday to the lowest in nearly two weeks, as diplomatic efforts between Ukraine and Russia looked like they might end the conflict which would boost global supplies, while a pandemic-linked travel ban in China cast doubt on demand. Brent futures fell $7.11, or 6.3 percent, to $105.56 a barrel by 1:55 p.m. EDT (1755 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $7.82, or 7.2 percent, to $101.51.

  • US told NATO, Asia allies that China willing to supply arms to Russia - US official

    The United States on Monday told allies in NATO and several Asian countries that China had signalled its willingness to provide military and economic aid to Russia to support its war in Ukraine, a US official said. The message, sent in a diplomatic cable and delivered in person by intelligence officials, also noted China was expected to deny those plans, said the official, who was speaking on condition of anonymity.

  • Good morning, readers. Welcome to CNBC-TV18's blog on the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events in both the countries and their subsequent effect on the world at large. Stay tuned and have a good day!

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE:
Russia and Ukraine launched a fresh round of talks on Monday in an effort to end Moscow’s devastating war, despite deadly airstrikes in the capital Kyiv and an eastern pro-Moscow separatist region. As the fourth round of talks to end more than two weeks of fighting began, Russian-backed separatists said fragments from a shot-down Ukrainian Tochka missile landed in the centre of Donetsk, killing 17 civilians, including children.
Talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials are expected to resume on Tuesday. Ukraine said today that it would demand an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian troops during the fourth round of negotiations to end more than two weeks of fighting after Moscow launched an invasion of Ukraine.
The European Union has announced that the bloc's 27 members have agreed to a fresh round of sanctions to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. France, which now holds the EU presidency, said the group "has agreed a fourth package of sanctions targeting persons and businesses implicated in the aggression against Ukraine, as well as important sectors of the Russian economy, in conjunction with our international allies."
On Wednesday, Ukraine's president will give a virtual speech to Congress in an attempt to increase pressure on the White House to adopt a stronger stance on Russia's invasion. The request comes as both sides begin a new round of talks in the aftermath of fatal airstrikes in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, nearly three weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the attack.
Oil prices fell over 6 percent on Monday to the lowest in nearly two weeks, as diplomatic efforts between Ukraine and Russia looked like they might end the conflict which would boost global supplies, while a pandemic-linked travel ban in China cast doubt on demand.
 
Track all the live updates on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis here
First Published:  IST
Tags
Next Article

Japan announces sanctions on additional 17 Russians

ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS ON MAP

BehatNakurSaharanpur NagarSaharanpurDeobandRampur ManiharanGangohKairanaThana BhawanShamliBudhanaCharthawalPurqaziMuzaffar NagarKhatauliMeerapurNajibabadNaginaBarhapurDhampurNehtaurBijnorChandpurNoorpurKanthThakurdwaraMoradabad RuralMoradabad NagarKundarkiBilariChandausiAsmoliSambhalSuarChamrauaBilaspurRampurMilakDhanauraNaugawan SadatAmrohaHasanpurSiwalkhasSardhanaHastinapurKithoreMeerut Cantt.MeerutMeerut SouthChhaprauliBarautBaghpatLoniMuradnagarSahibabadGhaziabadModi NagarDholanaHapurGarhmukteshwarNoidaDadriJewarSikandrabadBulandshahrSyanaAnupshahrDebaiShikarpurKhurjaKhairBarauliAtrauliChharraKoilAligarhIglasHathrasSadabadSikandra RaoChhataMantGoverdhanMathuraBaldevEtmadpurAgra Cantt.Agra SouthAgra NorthAgra RuralFatehpur SikriKheragarhFatehabadBahTundlaJasranaFirozabadShikohabadSirsaganjKasganjAmanpurPatiyaliAliganjEtahMarharaJalesarMainpuriBhongaonKishaniKarhalGunnaurBisauliSahaswanBilsiBadaunShekhupurDataganjBaheriMeerganjBhojipuraNawabganjFaridpurBithari ChainpurBareillyBareilly Cantt.AonlaPilibhitBarkheraPuranpurBisalpurKatraJalalabadTilharPowayanShahjahanpurDadraulPaliaNighasanGola GokrannathSri NagarDhaurahraLakhimpurKastaMohammdiMaholiSitapurHargaonLaharpurBiswanSevataMahmoodabadSidhauliMisrikhSawaijpurShahabadHardoiGopamauSandiBilgram-MallanwanBalamauSandilaBangermauSafipurMohanUnnaoBhagwantnagarPurwaMalihabadBakshi Kaa TalabSarojini NagarLucknow WestLucknow NorthLucknow EastLucknow CentralLucknow Cantt.MohanlalganjBachhrawanTiloiHarchandpurRae BareliSalonSareniUnchaharJagdishpurGauriganjAmethiIsauliSultanpurSadarLambhuaKadipurKaimganjAmritpurFarrukhabadBhojpurChhibramauTirwaKannaujJaswantnagarEtawahBharthanaBidhunaDibiyapurAuraiyaRasulabadAkbarpur - RaniyaSikandraBhognipurBilhaurBithoorKalyanpurGovindnagarSishamauArya NagarKidwai NagarKanpur Cantt.MaharajpurGhatampurMadhaugarhKalpiOraiBabinaJhansi NagarMauranipurGarauthaLalitpurMehroniHamirpurRathMahobaCharkhariTindwariBaberuNarainiBandaChitrakootManikpurJahanabadBindkiFatehpurAyah ShahHusainganjKhagaRampur KhasBabaganjKundaBishwavnathganjPratapgarhPattiRaniganjSirathuManjhanpurChailPhaphamauSoraonPhulpurPratappurHandiaMejaKarachhanaAllahabad WestAllahabad NorthAllahabad SouthBaraKoraonKursiRam NagarBarabankiZaidpurDariyabadRudauliHaidergarhMilkipurBikapurAyodhyaGoshainganjKatehariTandaAlapurJalalpurAkbarpurBalhaNanparaMateraMahasiBahraichPayagpurKaiserganjBhingaShrawastiTulsipurGainsariUtraulaBalrampurMehnaunGondaKatra BazarColonelganjTarabganjMankapurGauraShohratgarhKapilvastuBansiItwaDoomariyaganjHarraiyaKaptanganjRudhauliBasti SadarMahadewaMenhdawalKhalilabadDhanghataPharendaNautanwaSiswaMaharajganjPaniyaraCaimpiyarganjPipraichGorakhpur UrbanGorakhpur RuralSahajanwaKhajaniChauri-ChauraBansgaonChilluparKhaddaPadraunaTamkuhi RajFazilnagarKushinagarHataRamkolaRudrapurDeoriaPathardevaRampur KarkhanaBhatpar RaniSalempurBarhajAtrauliyaGopalpurSagriMubarakpurAzamgarhNizamabadPhoolpur PawaiDidarganjLalganjMehnagarMadhubanGhosiMuhammadabad- Gohna (SC)MauBelthara RoadRasaraSikanderpurPhephanaBallia NagarBansdihBairiaBadlapurShahganjJaunpurMalhaniMungra BadshahpurMachhlishahrMariyahuZafrabadKerakatJakhanianSaidpurGhazipurJangipurZahoorabadMohammadabadZamaniaMughalsaraiSakaldihaSaiyadrajaChakiaPindraAjagaraShivpurRohaniyaVaranasi NorthVaranasi SouthVaranasi Cantt.SevapuriBhadohiGyanpurAuraiChhanbeyMirzapurMajhawanChunarMarihanGhorawalRobertsganjObraDuddhi

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More