Russia-Ukraine war: NATO members invoke Article 4; what is it?

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine early on February 24. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has since called a meeting of all allies over the worst crisis that Europe has seen since the end of World War II.

Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have all invoked Article 4 of NATO. Article 4 will open up consultation among all 30 allies -- Albania, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Turkey, United Kingdom and United States.

“I convened an urgent government meeting this morning. The Estonian Government decided to trigger NATO consultations under Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty, in cooperation with other Allies including Latvia, Lithuania and Poland,” said Kaja Kallas, Estonian Prime Minister.

“There's a threat to the entire free world, as Russia has launched a full-scale attack against Ukraine -- a sovereign European country. NATO consultations on strengthening the security of Allies must be initiated to implement additional measures for ensuring the defence of Allies,” she added in a Twitter thread.

“The Russian military aggression against Ukraine’s sovereignty, people and democracy is totally unacceptable. It is Putin’s responsibility to end it immediately. Latvia is closely working with the EU and NATO partners. We call for NATO Art4 consultations,” added Latvian Prime Minister Arturs Krišjānis Kariņš.

What is Article 4?

Article 4 of NATO allows member states to start consultations whenever they believe that the territorial integrity, political independence or security of any ally is at risk.

Article 4 says, “The Parties will consult together whenever, in the opinion of any of them, the territorial integrity, political independence or security of any of the Parties is threatened."

Upon the invocation of the article, the issue is discussed, which often leads to some joint decision or action on the issue. The matter is brought forth to the North Atlantic Council, the principal political decision-making body at NATO, where each member state is represented by a permanent representative.

In the history of NATO, Article 4 has been invoked six times. Turkey had invoked the Article 4 in 2003 over concerns about the Iraq War spilling over to the country; in June 2012, after Syria shot down a Turkish military jet; in October 2012, when Syria attacked Turkey with artillery shelling; and finally in 2020, when tensions flared in Syria.

Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland invoked Article 4 in 2014 in response to Russia’s invasion of Crimea, and then in November 2021, in response to the Belarussian state-sponsored migrant crisis at the borders of Poland.

The invocation of the Article will focus on consultations regarding “reinforcement, deterrence,

“When there’s actually a war at NATO’s border, you just have to deter -- you have to strengthen deterrence,” the European official said. “That’s how NATO avoided military conflict during the Cold War: with precise actions -- every time there is escalation, you respond. You make sure that you do not show weakness at any time,” a European official added to Washington Examiner.

Poland lies just to the west of Ukraine and borders Belarus, which is seemingly not participating in the invasion though it is allowing Russian forces to move through it, and the Baltic nations -- Estonia, Livonia, and Lithuania -- share a large border with Russia and Belarus.

The countries are concerned whether Russia’s invasion will stop at just Ukraine or spill over to the farthest members of NATO. The consultation is expected to lead to additional support in terms of manpower, military equipment and other aid being sent to reinforce the borders of these countries to act as both security and deterrent against Russia.

If Russia does attack one of these countries, it would lead to the invocation of Article 5 of NATO. Article 5 defines the casus foederis of the alliance, that an attack against any one member of the alliance is an attack against them all. It was used only once in the immediate aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks against the US.

Ukraine had long tried to lobby for membership in the organisation after the Crimean invasion in 2014, something which had been irking Russia and President Vladimir Putin. But it wasn’t able to join the organisation and is thus not protected by Article 5 of the treaty.