Russia-Ukraine war: Multiple explosions rock Kyiv in apparent missile strikes

    Recent fighting has focused on the regions just north of Crimea, including Zaporizhzhia, where six missiles were launched overnight Saturday from Russian-occupied areas of the Zaporizhzhia region.

    Two explosions rocked Kyiv early Monday following months of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital.
    The explosions appeared to be the result of missile strikes.
    Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitchko reported explosions in the city's Shevchenko district, a large area in the center of Kyiv that includes the historic old town as well as several government offices.
    "Several explosions in the Shevchenskivskyi district - in the centre of the capital," Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app. "Details later."
    There were no immediate reports of casualties.
    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday called the attack that damaged the huge bridge connecting Russia to its annexed territory of Crimea.
