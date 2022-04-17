Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Volodymyr Zelenskyy seeks to break Russian blockade

Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he spoke on Saturday with the leaders of Britain and Sweden about how best to help those defending Mariupol and the tens of thousands of civilians trapped inside the besieged city.
Russia strikes Ukraine's big cities, bears down on Mariupol
Russian forces renewed missile strikes on Kyiv and intensified shelling of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, in an apparent strategy to hobble Ukraine's defenses in preparation for what is expected to be a full-scale Russian assault in the east.
These attacks and others scattered across the country were an explosive reminder to Ukrainians and their Western supporters that the whole country remains under threat.
With the port city of Mariupol under siege, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia is deliberately trying to destroy everyone who is there. He said Ukraine needs more heavy weapons from the West immediately to have any chance of saving the city.