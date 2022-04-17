Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Volodymyr Zelenskyy seeks to break Russian blockade

Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he spoke on Saturday with the leaders of Britain and Sweden about how best to help those defending Mariupol and the tens of thousands of civilians trapped inside the besieged city. Mariupol's fate can be decided either through battle or diplomacy, he said. Zelenskyy said the situation in Mariupol remains inhuman and that Russia is deliberately trying to destroy everyone who is there.

Meanwhile, Russia told Ukrainian forces fighting in the besieged southern port of Mariupol to lay down their arms starting 6 am Moscow time (0300 GMT) on Sunday to save their lives.

Russia's Defence Ministry said its troops had cleared the urban area of Mariupol and only a small contingent of Ukrainian fighters remained inside a steelworks in the city on Saturday.

The Russian air raids and missile strikes also hit Ukraine's capital Kyiv and other major cities on Saturday as Moscow launched more long-range attacks following the sinking of its Black Sea fleet's flagship.

Also, the head of the Russian navy, Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, met with crew members from the sunken missile cruiser Moskva and said they would continue to serve in the navy, the defence ministry said on Saturday.