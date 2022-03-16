Russia-Ukraine War Live: Kyiv enters 36 hours curfew after residential buildings hit; Ukraine unlikely to become a NATO member, says Zelenskyy

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters its 20th day, Russia’s defence ministry spokesperson claimed that Ukraine’s southern Kherson region was now under Russian control, as per Russian news agencies. An adviser to the Ukrainian president said that the war was at a crossroads that it could either lead to an agreement or a new Russian offensive. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address released early on Wednesday that the positions of Ukraine and Russia at peace talks were sounding more realistic but more time was needed. Track all the live updates on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis here:
Russian on-air protester fined, faces possible prison term
An employee of Russian state television who interrupted a live news program to protest the war in Ukraine was released from custody Tuesday and fined about $270, but still could face a prison sentence. Marina Ovsyannikova told reporters she was not allowed to sleep while held in police custody and that she was interrogated for 14 hours.
Russia seeks UN humanitarian resolution not mentioning war
Russia circulated a proposed U.N. Security Council resolution on Tuesday demanding protection for civilians in vulnerable situations in Ukraine and safe passage for humanitarian aid and people seeking to leave the country, but it makes no mention of Russia's responsibility for the war against its smaller neighbour.
The draft resolution endorses U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's call for dialogue and negotiations and calls for a negotiated cease-fire to rapidly evacuate all civilians and underscores the need for the parties concerned to agree on humanitarian pauses to this end. But it never identifies the parties concerned.
Ukraine official says Russia talks are very difficult, sees room for compromise
A senior Ukrainian official said on Tuesday that talks with Russia on ending the war were very difficult but said there was "certainly room for compromise," adding that negotiations would continue on Wednesday. "We'll continue tomorrow - it's a very difficult... negotiation process. There are fundamental contradictions but there is certainly room for compromise," tweeted Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
EU imposes sanctions on Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich
The EU imposed sanctions Tuesday on Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich. Britain had already frozen Abramovich's assets and prevented Chelsea from selling new tickets or merchandise or signing new players. The Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld a ban on Russian soccer teams from participating in European competition. Russia is also asking CAS to review a similar ban by FIFA, which awarded Poland a bye in its scheduled March 24 World Cup qualifying match against Russia.
FOX News journalists killed
Two journalists working for Fox News were killed and one was injured when the vehicle they were traveling in was hit by gunfire on Monday near Kyiv, the network said Tuesday. Video journalist Pierre Zakrzewski, 55, died along with Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Sasha Kuvshynova, 24, who was helping the Fox crews navigate the country. Another reporter, Benjamin Hall, was injured.
The London-based Zakrzewski had covered conflicts in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria and played a key role last year in getting Fox's freelancers and their families out of Afghanistan after the U.S. withdrawal, the network said.
Russia bars entry to Biden and Canada's Trudeau
Russia said on Tuesday it had put U.S. President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and a dozen top U.S. officials on a "stop list" that bars them from entering the country.
Kyiv enters 36-hour curfew after residential buildings hit by heavy shelling
Airstrikes hit Kyiv early on Tuesday morning, causing damage to residential buildings. The city entered a 36-hour curfew on Tuesday night that will extend to Thursday morning.
Prime ministers of 3 EU nations visit Kyiv as Russian attacks intensify
The prime ministers of Poland, Czech Republic and Slovenia traveled to the embattled Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Tuesday in a show of support for Ukraine even as bombardment by the Russian military edged closer to the center of the city, AP reported.
Zelenskyy says over 100 children died in Ukraine post Russia's invasion
Nearly 100 children have died in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Zelenskyy said in a virtual address to Canadian lawmakers. Zelenskyy pleaded for Canada and its allies to do more to stop the Russian invasion of his country, including establishing a no-fly zone as civilian casualties mount.
Turkish foreign minister to visit Russia, Ukraine for peace talks, Erdogan says
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday he was sending his foreign minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, to Moscow and Kyiv this week as part of Turkey's mediation efforts to secure a ceasefire in Ukraine. NATO member Turkey shares a maritime border with Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea, has good ties with both and has offered to mediate between the warring countries. It has voiced support for Ukraine, but also opposed sanctions on Moscow.
Help yourself by helping us: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
We all are the targets of Russia and everything will go against Europe if Ukraine won't stand so I would like to ask you to help yourself by helping us: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a meeting of Joint Expeditionary Force leaders.
More than 100 buses with civilians leave Sumy in Ukraine for safe area
More than 100 buses carrying civilians have left the besieged city of Sumy in northeastern Ukraine for a safe area, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said. The evacuation consists of two separate convoys headed towards Poltava, in central Ukraine, ICRC spokesperson Jason Straziuso told Reuters.
