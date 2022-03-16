Russia-Ukraine War Live: Kyiv enters 36 hours curfew after residential buildings hit; Ukraine unlikely to become a NATO member, says Zelenskyy

Russia seeks UN humanitarian resolution not mentioning war

Russia circulated a proposed U.N. Security Council resolution on Tuesday demanding protection for civilians in vulnerable situations in Ukraine and safe passage for humanitarian aid and people seeking to leave the country, but it makes no mention of Russia's responsibility for the war against its smaller neighbour.

The draft resolution endorses U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's call for dialogue and negotiations and calls for a negotiated cease-fire to rapidly evacuate all civilians and underscores the need for the parties concerned to agree on humanitarian pauses to this end. But it never identifies the parties concerned.