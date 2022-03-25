Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: NATO will 'respond' if Russia uses chemical weapons in Ukraine, says Biden

In a display of unity, Western leaders meeting for a day of emergency summits of NATO, the G7 and the EU agreed to strengthen their forces in Eastern Europe, increase military aid to Ukraine and tighten sanctions on Russia, as Moscow's assault on its neighbour entered its second month. The 193-member UN General Assembly overwhelmingly demanded aid access and civilian protection in Ukraine on Thursday and criticised Russia for creating a "dire" humanitarian situation after Moscow invaded its neighbour one month ago. Click here to catch up on today's developments from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War:
Russian ally Belarus warns of World War III
Belarus' authoritarian leader has warned that a Polish proposal to deploy a Western peacekeeping force in Ukraine could trigger World War III. President Alexander Lukashenko, who has allowed his ally Russia to use Belarus' territory to launch an invasion of Ukraine, pointed Thursday at Poland's offer of a peacekeeping mission made last week, saying it will mean World War III. The situation is very serious and very tense, he added.
Biden says he wants Russia out of the G20
President Joe Biden says that he wants Russia out of the G-20. Biden made the comments during a press conference Thursday in Brussels following a series of urgent NATO meetings on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The G-20, or Group of Twenty, is an intergovernmental forum of 19 countries and the European Union that works on major global issues. He said he raised the issue Thursday with other world leaders.
Zelenskyy asks EU leaders for quick membership
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked EU leaders for working together to support Ukraine and impose sanctions on Russia, including Germany's decision to block Russia from delivering natural gas to Europe through the new Nord Stream 2 pipeline. But he lamented that these steps weren't taken earlier, saying there was a chance Russia would have thought twice about invading.
Japan to freeze assets of additional 25 Russian individuals - Foreign Ministry
Japan will freeze the assets of an additional 25 Russian individuals and prohibit exports to 81 Russian organisations, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday. On Thursday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Japan will proceed with steps to strip Russia of the most favoured nation trade status and to prevent it from evading financial sanctions using digital assets.
US charges 4 Russian government officials over two prior hacking campaigns
The US unveiled criminal charges against four Russian government officials on Thursday, saying that between 2012 and 2018 they engaged in two major hacking campaigns that targeted the global energy sector and impacted thousands of computers across 135 countries.
In one now-unsealed indictment from June 2021, the Justice Department accused Evgeny Viktorovich Gladkikh, a Russian Ministry of Defense research institute employee, of conspiring with others between May and September 2017 to hack the systems of a foreign refinery and install malware known as “Triton” on a safety system produced by Schneider Electric.
Wall Street powers stocks higher, oil lower as world leaders press Russia
US stocks rose following choppy trading abroad on Thursday, and oil prices pulled back, as investors watched Western leaders present a unified front against Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Technology companies lifted U.S. stock indexes after a sharp fall in the previous session, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite up 269.24 points, or nearly 2 percent, to 14,191.84.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 349.44 points, or about 1 percent, to 34,707.94 and the S&P 500 gained 63.92 points, or 1.43 percent, to 4,520.16.
SAP winds down Russia activities further, ending cloud services
German business software giant SAP on Thursday said it would shut down its cloud operations in Russia, withdrawing further from the country after stopping sales in Russia earlier this month. "Russia’s ongoing unjustified war is a heartbreaking display of brutality and a violation of the fundamental principle of freedom that we share with Ukraine," the company said on its website.
It added that the move would not prevent all customers in Russia from using its products as some organisations run installed software that they may be able to maintain on their own.
Biden says he thinks Russia should be removed from G20
US President Joe Biden said he thinks Russia should be removed from the Group of Twenty (G20) major economies and the topic was raised during his meetings with world leaders in Brussels earlier on Thursday. "My answer is yes, depends on the G20," Biden said, when asked if Russia should be removed from the group.
Biden also said if countries such as Indonesia and others do not agree with removing Russia, then in his view, Ukraine should be allowed to attend the meetings.
Erdogan says Ukraine, Russia remain at odds over territory
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that Kyiv and Moscow were in agreement on technical issues at peace talks, but that the sides remained at odds over territorial matters such as Crimea. Speaking to reporters in Brussels following a NATO summit, Erdogan said the resolutions adopted by the alliance should not be perceived as a threat to Russia or any third country, but that they should be viewed as deterrance.
NATO member Turkey shares a martime border with Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea, has good ties with both and has offered to mediate the conflict. Erdogan said Turkey's main goal as part of its mediation efforts was to bring together the Ukrainian and Russian presidents for talks.
EU agrees on Russia sanctions so far, but energy divides
The European Union preserved a sense of rarely seen unity through four rounds of unprecedented sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. But at a summit Thursday, the 27 leaders faced division on the biggest issue of all: energy. During the first month of war, EU nations imposed tough measures targeting Russia's economy and financial system as well as President Vladimir Putin and Russian oligarchs.
Unlike the US, they have so far spared Russian fossil fuels, highlighting the EU's reliance on the country's oil, natural gas and coal to keep homes warm and the wheels of industry turning.
Germany: Russia may try to destabilise Balkans
Germany's foreign minister says Europe needs to beware of Russian efforts to destabilise the Western Balkans against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told reporters in Berlin on Thursday that such moves preceded Russia's military engagement in Ukraine, despite Moscow's continued denial that it was preparing an attack.
Similar support by Russia for breakaway movements in Bosnia, for example, could endanger the integrity and sovereignty of Western Balkans nations, Baerbock said after a meeting with her Croatian counterpart, Goran Grlic Radman. Baerbock said the European Union and its partners would do what they can to help countries now taking in large numbers of Ukrainians fleeing the war, particularly tiny Moldova, which has received the highest number of refugees per capita so far.
Ukraine presidential adviser says many Russian troops lack resources to be on offensive
Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said on Thursday that in many areas Russian troops did not have enough resources to push ahead with their offensive in Ukraine, leading to a slowdown in hostilities. "The front line is practically frozen," he said in a televised address. "The enemy in very many areas does not have the resources to continue the offensive."
West unites behind Ukraine entering second month of Russian assault
Western leaders meeting in Brussels on Thursday agreed to strengthen their forces in Eastern Europe, increase military aid to Ukraine and tighten sanctions on Russia whose invasion and bombardment of its neighbour entered a second month.
At an unprecedented summit of transatlantic alliance NATO, G7 rich nations and European leaders to address the continent's biggest military crisis since the 1990s Balkans wars, new battle groups were announced for four Eastern European nations.
The United States and Britain expanded sanctions blacklists. Various nations announced new military and humanitarian aid plus promises to take in refugees. And the EU was set to unveil steps to wean itself off Russian energy.
G7 leaders tell Russia not to use biological, chemical, nuclear weapons
Leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized nations warned Russia not to use biological, chemical or nuclear weapons in its war with Ukraine, they said in a statement released after talks in Brussels on Thursday. "We warn against any threat of the use of chemical, biological and nuclear weapons or related material," said the leaders in a joint statement released by Germany.
All countries were ready to welcome refugees from Ukraine, they said.
UN General Assembly adopts Ukraine aid resolution, criticizes Russia
The 193-member UN General Assembly overwhelmingly demanded aid access and civilian protection in Ukraine on Thursday and criticized Russia for creating a "dire" humanitarian situation after Moscow invaded its neighbour one month ago.
The resolution, drafted by Ukraine and allies, received 140 votes in favour and 5 votes against - Russia, Syria, North Korea, Eritrea and Belarus - while 38 countries abstained.
