Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: Wagner chief challenges Kremlin, enters Russia

Russia-Ukraine live: In a sign of how seriously the Kremlin was taking the threat, security was heightened in Moscow and in Rostov-on-Don, which is home to the Russian military headquarters for the southern region and also oversees the fighting in Ukraine. (AP)
Russia-Ukraine live: CNN reports that Prigozhin is alleging that military police and Russian Guards are joining the Wagner group. However, the report has not been verified.
Russia-Ukraine live: Social media carried videos from the city showing armoured vehicles and troops surrounding military headquarters and security buildings without firing their weapons but it wasn’t immediately clear if they were from Wagner or the Russian army.
Russia-Ukraine live: Wagner fighters had entered the southern Russian city of Rostov, Prigozhin said in an audio recording posted on Telegram. He said he and his men would destroy anyone who stood in their way.
Russia-Ukraine live: Russia accused the powerful head of the Wagner mercenary group of mounting an armed uprising as the growing animosity between rival Kremlin camps over the war in Ukraine spilled into open conflict.