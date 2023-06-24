CNBC TV18
Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: Wagner chief challenges Kremlin, enters Russia

Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: Wagner chief challenges Kremlin, enters Russia
By CNBCTV18.com  Jun 24, 2023 10:33 AM IST (Updated)
Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Saturday his Wagner fighters had crossed the border into Russia from Ukraine and were prepared to go "all the way" against Moscow's military, hours after the Kremlin accused him of armed mutiny.

Russia-Ukraine live: In a sign of how seriously the Kremlin was taking the threat, security was heightened in Moscow and in Rostov-on-Don, which is home to the Russian military headquarters for the southern region and also oversees the fighting in Ukraine. (AP)

Jun 24, 2023 10:31 AM

Russia-Ukraine live: CNN reports that Prigozhin is alleging that military police and Russian Guards are joining the Wagner group. However, the report has not been verified.

Jun 24, 2023 10:22 AM

Russia-Ukraine live: Social media carried videos from the city showing armoured vehicles and troops surrounding military headquarters and security buildings without firing their weapons but it wasn’t immediately clear if they were from Wagner or the Russian army. 

Jun 24, 2023 10:17 AM

Russia-Ukraine live: Wagner fighters had entered the southern Russian city of Rostov, Prigozhin said in an audio recording posted on Telegram. He said he and his men would destroy anyone who stood in their way.

Jun 24, 2023 10:00 AM

Russia-Ukraine live: Russia accused the powerful head of the Wagner mercenary group of mounting an armed uprising as the growing animosity between rival Kremlin camps over the war in Ukraine spilled into open conflict. 

Jun 24, 2023 9:57 AM

