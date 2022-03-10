Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Zelenskyy calls hospital attack a 'war crime'; Russia, Ukraine Foreign Ministers to meet for peace talks

Russia-Ukraine war news live updates: Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters the 15th day and the Biden administration has now warned that Russia may seek to use chemical or biological weapons after rubbishing Russian claims about alleged U.S. biological weapons labs and chemical weapons development in Ukraine. There have also been reports emerging of a Russian bombing attack on a paediatric and maternity hospital in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has labelled the attack is a "war crime" and has called on the West to "put pressure" on Russia to negotiate and end the war.
Air strike on Ukrainian hospital a "final proof" of genocide says President Zelensky
After Russia's bombing of a pediatric and maternity hospital in the city Mariupol, injuring at least 17 people, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a video address denounced the attack calling it a "war crime"
"What kind of country is this - the Russian Federation, which is afraid of hospitals and maternity hospitals and destroys them?" President Zelensky asked in his latest video address from Kyiv. "Did someone in the maternity hospital abuse Russian-speakers? What was that? Was it the 'denazification' of the hospital?" he continues.
"It is beyond atrocities already. Everything that the invaders are doing to Mariupol is beyond atrocities already," says Zelensky. "Today, we must be united in condemning this war crime of Russia, which reflects all the evil that the invaders brought to our land." He also called the attack on the hospital "final proof... that the genocide of Ukrainians is taking place."
Zelensky also called on European citizens to do more to pressure their governments to intervene in Ukraine.
"Europeans! You won’t be able to say that you didn't see what happened to Ukrainians, what happened to Mariupol residents. You saw. You know." He also called for the West to increase sanctions on Russia, and to "put pressure" on Moscow to force it to negotiate and end the war.
"We have not done and never would have done anything similar to this war crime to any of the cities of the Donetsk, Luhansk or any other region," he says, referring to eastern breakway regions of Ukraine. "To any of the cities on earth."
He added that the evacuation of civilians was continuing, with 35,000 people rescued so far.
Russia, Ukraine Foreign Ministers To Meet In Turkey For Peace Talks Today
According to an AFP report, the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers will hold face-to-face talks in southern Turkey today (March 10) in the first high-level contact between Kyiv and Moscow since Russia invaded its neighbour two weeks ago. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has pushed for Turkey to play a mediation role, has expressed hope the talks can avert tragedy and even help agree a ceasefire.
However analysts fear there are only the lowest chances of a breakthrough at the meeting in Antalya between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba. Senior Ukrainian officials, including the defence minister, have held a sequence of meetings with a Russian delegation in Belarus largely devoted to humanitarian issues, but Moscow has not sent any ministers to the talks.
Lavrov and Kuleba will be joined at the meeting on March 10 by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, with NATO member Turkey keen to maintain strong relations with both sides despite the conflict.
Kuleba confirmed in a video on Facebook he was preparing to meet Lavrov on Thursday, warning that his expectations were "limited". He said the success of the talks would depend on "what instructions and directives Lavrov is under" from the Kremlin at the discussions. "I am not pinning any great hopes on them but we will try and get the most out of" the talks with effective preparation, he said.
Biden administration warns of possible Russian chemical attack in Ukraine:
White House press secretary Jen Psaki warned of possible use of chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine after Russia alleged that the United States was housing biological weapons in Ukrainian territory. While rubbishing Russia's claim and calling the allegations "false" and "preposterous", Psaki in a series of tweets said "Russia that has a long and well-documented track record of using chemical weapons, including in attempted assassinations and poisoning of Putin’s political enemies like Alexey Navalny."
Earlier this week, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, without evidence, accused Ukraine of running chemical and biological weapons labs in its territory, supported by the U.S.
Psaki ended her twitter thread saying, "Now that Russia has made these false claims, and China has seemingly endorsed this propaganda, we should all be on the lookout for Russia to possibly use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, or to create a false flag operation using them. It’s a clear pattern."