Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Zelenskyy calls hospital attack a 'war crime'; Russia, Ukraine Foreign Ministers to meet for peace talks

Air strike on Ukrainian hospital a "final proof" of genocide says President Zelensky

After Russia's bombing of a pediatric and maternity hospital in the city Mariupol, injuring at least 17 people, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a video address denounced the attack calling it a "war crime"

"What kind of country is this - the Russian Federation, which is afraid of hospitals and maternity hospitals and destroys them?" President Zelensky asked in his latest video address from Kyiv. "Did someone in the maternity hospital abuse Russian-speakers? What was that? Was it the 'denazification' of the hospital?" he continues.

"It is beyond atrocities already. Everything that the invaders are doing to Mariupol is beyond atrocities already," says Zelensky. "Today, we must be united in condemning this war crime of Russia, which reflects all the evil that the invaders brought to our land." He also called the attack on the hospital "final proof... that the genocide of Ukrainians is taking place."

Zelensky also called on European citizens to do more to pressure their governments to intervene in Ukraine.

"Europeans! You won’t be able to say that you didn't see what happened to Ukrainians, what happened to Mariupol residents. You saw. You know." He also called for the West to increase sanctions on Russia, and to "put pressure" on Moscow to force it to negotiate and end the war.

"We have not done and never would have done anything similar to this war crime to any of the cities of the Donetsk, Luhansk or any other region," he says, referring to eastern breakway regions of Ukraine. "To any of the cities on earth."

He added that the evacuation of civilians was continuing, with 35,000 people rescued so far.