Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would address the UN Security Council on Tuesday and predicted further, worse instances of mass killings of civilians by Russian troops would be discovered. As Russia's war on Ukraine entered its 41st day, today's UNSC session will consider Ukrainian allegations of the murder of civilians by Russian soldiers in Bucha, northwest of Kyiv, following the discovery of hundreds of bodies, some bound and shot at close range. Catch all the latest development around the Russia-Ukraine War here:
Ukraine says no place for Russia on UN human rights body
There should be no place for Russia on the United Nations Human Rights Council, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday. "Spoke with UN Secretary General @AntonioGuterres on the current security situation and the Bucha massacre," Kuleba said on his Twitter account.
"Stressed that Ukraine will use all available UN mechanisms to collect evidence and hold Russian war criminals to account. No place for Russia on the UN Human Rights Council."
US to build case for Russia war crimes in ICC or other venues - Sullivan
US President Joe Biden will consult allies to ensure Russia and President Vladimir Putin pay the price for war crimes being committed in Ukraine, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday.
Speaking to reporters at the White House, Sullivan said he had yet to see evidence that Russian atrocities had risen to the level of genocide. He said consultations might take place at the International Criminal Court or another venue.
The discovery of a mass grave and bodies shot at close range in Bucha, outside Kyiv, a town Ukrainian forces reclaimed from Russian troops, looked set to galvanize the United States and Europe into imposing additional sanctions against Moscow.
Russia likely to deploy thousands of soldiers to Eastern Ukraine, White House says
Russia is ramping up its campaign against eastern Ukraine, with probable plans to "deploy tens of thousands of soldiers" to that region, the White House said on Monday, as it works will allies to unload fresh sanctions against Moscow.
Speaking to reporters, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan also said that images emerging from Bucha, a town recently recaptured by Ukrainian troops as Russian forces regroup, were tragic and shocking.
US security adviser: Russia revising plans after realizing 'West will not break'
US security adviser: Russia revising plans after realizing 'West will not break,' shifting focus to east, south Ukraine.
Gold up on prospects of more sanctions on Russia, higher inflation
Gold rose on Monday as investors sought the safe-haven asset amid prospects of Western countries imposing more sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and likely higher inflation, though a stronger dollar and rising U.S. Treasury yields capped gains. There is a possibility of even higher inflation due to a pandemic-related shipping slowdown in China as well as the war in Ukraine, which bodes well for gold, said Daniel Pavilonis, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.
Russian, Ukrainian ballet stars to dance together in Naples
A Ukrainian ballerina who fled the war in her homeland and a Russian ballerina who quit the Bolshoi Ballet over the Russian invasion rehearsed on a stage in Naples ahead of a sold-out benefit performance Monday night to raise funds for the Red Cross and champion the cause of peace in Ukraine.
Naples San Carlo Theater billed the event Stand with Ukraine Ballet for Peace.
Despite that description, the prospect of Russian dancers dancing on the same stage with Ukrainians reportedly angered Ukraines consul in Naples. The Italian daily La Repubblica quoted the consul as telling fellow Ukrainians in the southern Italian city to shun the performance.
Ukraine says Russia is preparing eastern assault, attack on Kharkiv
Ukraine's defence ministry said on Monday Russia is preparing to launch a fresh assault in eastern Ukraine to try to take the city of Kharkiv and encircle Ukraine's heavily fortified eastern frontline. Russia was attacking the towns of Rubizhne and Popasna in Luhansk region to lay the way for an assault on the regional capital of Severodonetsk and also massing forces to capture the besieged port of Mariupol, defence ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said.
Reuters could not confirm the reports and Motuzyanyk did not provide any evidence to back up his account.
Canada to impose sanctions on nine Russian, nine Belarusian individuals
Canada said on Monday it will impose sanctions on nine Russian and nine Belarusian individuals for having "facilitated and enabled" Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
"By enabling (Russian President) Vladimir Putin's senseless invasion of Ukraine, these close collaborators of the regime are complicit in the horrific events unfolding before our eyes," Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in a statement.
The individuals are close associates of the Russian and Belarusian regimes, according to the statement.
Russia prepares bill seeking jail terms for adhering to sanctions
Russian lawmakers submitted a draft bill to the lower house of parliament, or the Duma, that envisages a prison term of up to 10 years and fines for adhering to Western sanctions in Russia, Interfax state news agency reported on Monday.
The bill, if passed, would mark further tightening of Russian laws after Moscow launched what it calls "a special military operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24, prompting an unprecedented wave of Western economic sanctions in response.
The new bill, which needs to be approved by the parliament and signed by President Vladimir Putin before it becomes law, aims to prevent a deterioration of Russia's economic situation, Interfax quoted lawmaker, Pavel Krasheninnikov, as saying.
Egypt says Arab countries are willing to mediate between Russia, Ukraine
Arab countries have expressed willingness to mediate between Russia and Ukraine, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said during a press conference in Moscow on Monday. Shoukry is part of an Arab League delegation visiting Moscow to discuss the situation in Ukraine.
German agency takes charge of subsidiary of Russia's Gazprom
Germany on Monday put a government agency in charge of a longtime German subsidiary of Russia's state-owned energy giant Gazprom after an opaque move last week by the parent company to cut ties with the unit.
Economy Minister Robert Habeck said Germany's network regulator has been appointed as Gazprom Germanias trustee until Sept. 30, with the right to dismiss and appoint managers. He said it is meant as a temporary measure to bring order to the conditions at the company.
The German government is doing what is necessary to ensure the security of supplies in Germany, and that includes not exposing energy infrastructure in Germany to arbitrary decisions by the Kremlin, Habeck said.
Civilian killings at Bucha raise outcry as Russian attacks shift east
International outrage spread on Monday over civilian killings in northern Ukraine, where a mass grave and tied bodies of people shot at close range were found in a town taken back from Russian forces, as Moscow shifted the focus of the fighting elsewhere.
The deaths in Bucha, outside Kyiv, drew pledges of further sanctions against Moscow from the United States and Europe, possibly including some restrictions on the billions of dollars in energy that Europe still imports from Russia.
The discoveries came against a backdrop of artillery barrages in Ukraine's south and east, where Russia says it is now focusing after it fell short in attempts to take major cities in the heart of the country.
Russia has withdrawn 2/3 of forces near Kyiv - US official
Russia has repositioned about two-thirds of its forces from around Kyiv, with many consolidating in Belarus where they are expected to be refit, resupplied and redeployed elsewhere in Ukraine, a senior US defence official said on Monday.
Over the weekend, Ukraine said its forces had seized back all areas around Kyiv, claiming complete control of the capital region for the first time since Russia launched the invasion.
The US official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told reporters the United States estimated that prior to the pullback, there had been just under 20 battalion tactical groups focused on Kyiv. That was less than a sixth of the battalion tactical groups that the Kremlin deployed for the invasion.
Germany expels 40 Russian envoys over the killings in Bucha, Ukraine
Germany expels 40 Russian envoys over the killings in Bucha, Ukraine; says further measures with allies are being prepared.
Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Russia-Ukraine Live War Blog
Good morning, readers. Welcome to CNBC-TV18's live blog on the ongoing crisis between Russia and Ukraine, where we provide rolling live news coverage of the latest events surrounding both countries.
Have a great day ahead. Good luck!